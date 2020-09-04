Suds, Snacks, and Socialism...BYO
Elections November 2020 Part 1:
The importance of local elections and the Statewide Propositions
This is a virtual meeting: connect with https://tinyurl.com/SudsSnacks
2:30-3:30 Discussion of local elections, Featuring:
- Carroll Fife, candidate for Oakland City Council District 3
- Aiden Hill, Green Party candidate for Berkeley Mayor
- The Action 2020 slate for Oakland School Board
- The socialist slate for Hayward City Council
3:30-4:00
Presentation and discussion of the Statewide propositions on the California ballot:
The propositions with concurring positions by the Alameda
County Greens and the Peace and Freedom Party, and a brief presentation of their differing views on Propositions 24 and 25.
4:00-4:30
Additional time for questions and comments
note: A forum about the national election will be held on Oct 3, 2020.
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
For more information call 510-465-9414
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 9/12/2020
|Suds, Snacks, and Socialism - BYO - Elections 2020, Part 1
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 12
|Time
|2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Peace and Freedom Party, Alameda County
|acpfp [at] mail.com
|Phone
|(510) 465-9414
|Location Details
|This is a virtual event.
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1297548530...
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 4th, 2020 5:29 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network