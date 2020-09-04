

Elections November 2020 Part 1:

The importance of local elections and the Statewide Propositions



This is a virtual meeting: connect with



2:30-3:30 Discussion of local elections, Featuring:

- Carroll Fife, candidate for Oakland City Council District 3

- Aiden Hill, Green Party candidate for Berkeley Mayor

- The Action 2020 slate for Oakland School Board

- The socialist slate for Hayward City Council



3:30-4:00

Presentation and discussion of the Statewide propositions on the California ballot:

The propositions with concurring positions by the Alameda

County Greens and the Peace and Freedom Party, and a brief presentation of their differing views on Propositions 24 and 25.



4:00-4:30

Additional time for questions and comments



note: A forum about the national election will be held on Oct 3, 2020.



This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.



