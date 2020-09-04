From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"DEFUNDSFPD" March and Demonstration from Mission HS Targets Police Station
Mission High School activism continues with march through the Mission and rally at Mission police station.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn Sept. 3 at 6PM, students students at Mission High School began their "Defund the SF Police" event at the ornate entrance to Mission High School.
After hearing several speakers they began their march. down 18th Street and through the Mission district, passing many diners at the now outdoor restaurants. Then over to Valencia street and on to the Mission police station at 17th Street.
As the police stationed at intervals in front of the building watched, the demonstrators set up a speaker's stand and began the work of laying out a stencil saying "defundSFPD" on the road. "Defund SFPD Now" and "Mayor Breed Failed"
In bright yellow letters, "DEFUNDSFPF" is now on street in from of the Mission police station.
