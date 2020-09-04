top
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Justice For Dijon Kizzee
Date Tuesday September 08
Time 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorYAR
Location Details
Meet at Mosswood Park Amphitheater
Last week another Black man was shot and killed by the police in LA. Join us this Tuesday evening to memorialize this loss and fight for a better future without police violence.
