Last week another Black man was shot and killed by the police in LA. Join us this Tuesday evening to memorialize this loss and fight for a better future without police violence.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 9/ 8/2020
|Justice For Dijon Kizzee
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday September 08
|Time
|7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|YAR
|Location Details
|Meet at Mosswood Park Amphitheater
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 4th, 2020 12:08 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network