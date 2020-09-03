Come through to the Lake Merritt Amphitheater (Oakland) on Thursday, September 10th 7-10pm for a memorial honoring the dozens of lives that have been taken by police and vigilante violence since George Floyd was killed. This number grows everyday 💔 Just as we exercise collective power through demonstrations, it is also important to collectively mourn and make the time and space to honor those for whom we seek justice 🖤 bring candles, flowers, offerings, and your mask! Please maintain social distance when possible

