Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
San Francisco Gets Ready for November 4
by Shield Training and Faceoff
Thursday Sep 3rd, 2020 2:51 AM
March for the Dead was a rehearsal for November
sm_bennybest.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo
and
Benny Villareal Photography
Top photo by Benny V.

On August 21, protesters met at Crissy field for a march across the Golden Gate Bridge. The march was to honor those who have died from coronavirus and police brutality, to fight for the living, and to demand Trump's resignation in solidarity with marches across the Brooklyn Bridge and other bridges in U.S. cities on the same day. In San Francisco, shield training readied protesters for police confrontation when they were not allowed to cross the iconic bridge's pedestrian walkway. Organizers called it a taste of what is to come.
§Photo by Terry Scussel
by Shield Training and Faceoff
Thursday Sep 3rd, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_march1shieldsterry_scussel.jpg
original image (2100x3150)
§Photo by Benny Villareal
by Shield Training and Faceoff
Thursday Sep 3rd, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_bennytraining.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Photo by Terry Scussel
by Shield Training and Faceoff
Thursday Sep 3rd, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_march2shieldsterry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3250x2100)
§Photo by Benny Villareal
by Shield Training and Faceoff
Thursday Sep 3rd, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_bennysharat2.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Photo by Terry Scussel
by Shield Training and Faceoff
Thursday Sep 3rd, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_march3shieldsterry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Photo by Benny Villareal
by Shield Training and Faceoff
Thursday Sep 3rd, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_bennyponomask.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Photo by Terry Scussel
by Shield Training and Faceoff
Thursday Sep 3rd, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_march8shieldsts.jpg
original image (3150x2156)
§This is why...killed by Police, Killed by Covid
by Shield Training and Faceoff
Thursday Sep 3rd, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_bennyumbrellas.jpg
original image (2048x1104)
Photo by Benny Villareal...
