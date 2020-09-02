top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
$100/pint dirt in situ, the case against land speculation
Date Saturday September 05
Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
Online

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/98590288437?pwd=MjUvMFNwVXdiWkt2N1Y1czZKUVVqUT09

Meeting ID: 985 9028 8437
Passcode: 7FDMG9


Land speculation is a rotten, sociopathic activity, and the argument in favor of land speculation is an argument in favor of extortion, self-aggrandizement, and privilege.

In this one hour interactive seminar, you'll be introduced to a specific public policy plan that would obliterate land speculation without harming private property rights in goods and services.

Why is a pint of San Francisco dirt worth three times Kansas City dirt? Put the identical two bedroom house on similarly-sized lots in both cities and the rent is different. What's that about? And should the mere ownership of one part of America give its Christopher Columbus a steep advantage over all the analogous native Americans and later arrivals who get the analogous parcel in Kansas City (or Kenosha, WI)?

No screaming, no excoriation of Capitalism, just a big plop of Land Value Taxation.
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 9:03 PM
