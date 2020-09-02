

https://zoom.us/j/98590288437?pwd=MjUvMFNwVXdiWkt2N1Y1czZKUVVqUT09



Meeting ID: 985 9028 8437

Passcode: 7FDMG9





Land speculation is a rotten, sociopathic activity, and the argument in favor of land speculation is an argument in favor of extortion, self-aggrandizement, and privilege.



In this one hour interactive seminar, you'll be introduced to a specific public policy plan that would obliterate land speculation without harming private property rights in goods and services.



Why is a pint of San Francisco dirt worth three times Kansas City dirt? Put the identical two bedroom house on similarly-sized lots in both cities and the rent is different. What's that about? And should the mere ownership of one part of America give its Christopher Columbus a steep advantage over all the analogous native Americans and later arrivals who get the analogous parcel in Kansas City (or Kenosha, WI)?



No screaming, no excoriation of Capitalism, just a big plop of Land Value Taxation. Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 985 9028 8437Passcode: 7FDMG9Land speculation is a rotten, sociopathic activity, and the argument in favor of land speculation is an argument in favor of extortion, self-aggrandizement, and privilege.In this one hour interactive seminar, you'll be introduced to a specific public policy plan that would obliterate land speculation without harming private property rights in goods and services.Why is a pint of San Francisco dirt worth three times Kansas City dirt? Put the identical two bedroom house on similarly-sized lots in both cities and the rent is different. What's that about? And should the mere ownership of one part of America give its Christopher Columbus a steep advantage over all the analogous native Americans and later arrivals who get the analogous parcel in Kansas City (or Kenosha, WI)?No screaming, no excoriation of Capitalism, just a big plop of Land Value Taxation. For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 9:03 PM