Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/98590288437?pwd=MjUvMFNwVXdiWkt2N1Y1czZKUVVqUT09
Meeting ID: 985 9028 8437
Passcode: 7FDMG9
Land speculation is a rotten, sociopathic activity, and the argument in favor of land speculation is an argument in favor of extortion, self-aggrandizement, and privilege.
In this one hour interactive seminar, you'll be introduced to a specific public policy plan that would obliterate land speculation without harming private property rights in goods and services.
Why is a pint of San Francisco dirt worth three times Kansas City dirt? Put the identical two bedroom house on similarly-sized lots in both cities and the rent is different. What's that about? And should the mere ownership of one part of America give its Christopher Columbus a steep advantage over all the analogous native Americans and later arrivals who get the analogous parcel in Kansas City (or Kenosha, WI)?
No screaming, no excoriation of Capitalism, just a big plop of Land Value Taxation.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 9/ 5/2020
|$100/pint dirt in situ, the case against land speculation
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 05
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
Online
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 9:03 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network