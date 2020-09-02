Did you know that in Pennsylvania in the 1970s, a collective called MOVE formed whose mission was to organize for black power and animal rights? Black history is animal rights history.
Join us on September 12th as we hear from Mike Africa Jr., member of The MOVE Organization who was born in prison to parents who were political prisoners. Mike will share his story and how he maintains a “never give up” attitude.
Mike was born in prison after his parents were arrested and sentenced to 100 years in prison. A week later, he was separated from them and placed into an abusive orphanage. Years later, his family was bombed by Philadelphia police and eleven of his family members were killed. Mike, at the age of 13, dedicated his life to bringing his parents home from prison and finally, when he was 40, they were paroled and reunited.
Register at liberationconference.com
Information to join the Zoom call will be emailed to those who register.
The Animal Liberation Online Assembly is an ongoing virtual gathering of animal rights activists. During a time of physical distancing, stay connected and find community. Be part of a movement that is bringing people together from around the world, to achieve revolutionary social and political change for animals.
The Online Assembly is the second Saturday of each month at 11am PDT (2pm EDT). Connect with activists from around the world, learn from leaders in social justice, and be part of a community for change. You can join at any time and you don’t need to make it to every one - come when you can!
Together, we will put liberation into action with our own hearts, minds, and hands.
All are welcome, including those new to activism and veganism.
Email info [at] liberationconference.com for further questions or accessibility requests. ASL interpretation is available but please email us to coordinate.
Online events are subject to our code of conduct - visit dxe.io/conduct to learn more.
When Black Power Meets Animal Rights
