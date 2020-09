Join us on September 12th as we hear from Mike Africa Jr., member of The MOVE Organization who was born in prison to parents who were political prisoners. Mike will share his story and how he maintains a “never give up” attitude.



Mike was born in prison after his parents were arrested and sentenced to 100 years in prison. A week later, he was separated from them and placed into an abusive orphanage. Years later, his family was bombed by Philadelphia police and eleven of his family members were killed. Mike, at the age of 13, dedicated his life to bringing his parents home from prison and finally, when he was 40, they were paroled and reunited.



Register at liberationconference.com



Information to join the Zoom call will be emailed to those who register.



The Animal Liberation Online Assembly is an ongoing virtual gathering of animal rights activists. During a time of physical distancing, stay connected and find community. Be part of a movement that is bringing people together from around the world, to achieve revolutionary social and political change for animals.

The Online Assembly is the second Saturday of each month at 11am PDT (2pm EDT). Connect with activists from around the world, learn from leaders in social justice, and be part of a community for change. You can join at any time and you don’t need to make it to every one - come when you can!

Together, we will put liberation into action with our own hearts, minds, and hands.

All are welcome, including those new to activism and veganism.



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 12:34 PM