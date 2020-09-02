top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Police State & Prisons
Black, White, Brown, Young, Old, Raise Fists in Resistance to Racist Police Practices
by Solidarity in Tiburon
Wednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 3:55 AM
A discussion between a Tiburon police officer and owners of Yema, a store on Main Street in Tiburon, devolved into police harassment. Police insisted the owner, who is Black, show proof that he really did belong inside the store he owns. On August 29 protesters showed solidarity with the store owner and with one another at a protest in front of the police station.
sm_aurionna_alexandergirl.jpg
original image (3456x5184)
Photos by Aurionne Alexander, Pro Bono Photo

The Police Chief in Tiburon, in Marin County, said the town has engaged the services of an independent attorney to conduct an investigation into an incident in which the Black owner of an athletic wear store was questioned by police.

The incident of August 21, which was captured on video, provoked outrage. In a protest of about 500 people a week later, there were many demonstrations of solidarity with the owner and with fellow community members. Despite Covid concerns people held hands and stood close together. Black, white, brown, young and old raised fists in resistance to racist police practices.

§Holding Hands High
by Investigation in Tiburon
Wednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 3:55 AM
sm_aurionna_alexanderholdinghands__8.jpg
original image (3436x2749)
§Solidarity
by Investigation in Tiburon
Wednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 3:55 AM
sm_aurionna_alexanderest__soolidarity_.jpg
original image (3876x2180)
§Speaker at Protest in front of the Tiburon Police Station
by Investigation in Tiburon
Wednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 3:55 AM
sm_aurionna_alexander_shouting_guygg8.jpg
original image (4252x3037)
§Clapping
by Investigation in Tiburon
Wednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 3:55 AM
sm______aurionna_alexander_clapping2.jpg
original image (4602x3287)
§Inspired
by Investigation in Tiburon
Wednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 3:55 AM
sm_aurionna_alexander_holdhandsfiling_in_tiburonimg_0029.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§Calls to Desegregate Marin
by Investigation in Tiburon
Wednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 3:55 AM
sm_aurionna_alexander_desegreatamarin.jpg
original image (3441x2753)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 189.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code