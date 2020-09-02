Black, White, Brown, Young, Old, Raise Fists in Resistance to Racist Police Practices by Solidarity in Tiburon

A discussion between a Tiburon police officer and owners of Yema, a store on Main Street in Tiburon, devolved into police harassment. Police insisted the owner, who is Black, show proof that he really did belong inside the store he owns. On August 29 protesters showed solidarity with the store owner and with one another at a protest in front of the police station.

Photos by Aurionne Alexander, Pro Bono Photo



The Police Chief in Tiburon, in Marin County, said the town has engaged the services of an independent attorney to conduct an investigation into an incident in which the Black owner of an athletic wear store was questioned by police.



The incident of August 21, which was captured on video, provoked outrage. In a protest of about 500 people a week later, there were many demonstrations of solidarity with the owner and with fellow community members. Despite Covid concerns people held hands and stood close together. Black, white, brown, young and old raised fists in resistance to racist police practices.



