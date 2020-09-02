



- Extradition Hearing Protest by Bay Action Committee to Free Julian Assange



We will share resources and will be showing the new documentary:

The War on Journalism - The Case of Julian Assange [2020, Juan Passarelli]



FOR MORE INFO - PLEASE SEE:



https://bayaction2freeassange.org/9-7-20-event/?uuid=8570133a-e6d1-4da6-86e2-5d7ddb828b84





Sponsored by: Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange

