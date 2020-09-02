top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 9/ 7/2020
Stand Up for Julian Assange & All Journalists, Sept. 7, 2020, 12 noon
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday September 07
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorAnonymouse
Location Details
Santa Cruz Clock Tower, top of Pacific Avenue, at Front St., Santa Cruz
Please Stand Up for Julian Assange & All Journalists, Sept. 7, 2020, 12 noon - 2pm at Santa Cruz Clock Tower, top of Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz.

- Extradition Hearing Protest by Bay Action Committee to Free Julian Assange

We will share resources and will be showing the new documentary:
The War on Journalism - The Case of Julian Assange [2020, Juan Passarelli]

FOR MORE INFO - PLEASE SEE:

https://bayaction2freeassange.org/9-7-20-event/?uuid=8570133a-e6d1-4da6-86e2-5d7ddb828b84


Sponsored by: Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange
For more event information: https://bayaction2freeassange.org/9-7-20-e...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 12:57 AM
ResourcesAnonymouseWednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 1:26 AM
