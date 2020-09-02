Please Stand Up for Julian Assange & All Journalists, Sept. 7, 2020, 12 noon - 2pm at Santa Cruz Clock Tower, top of Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz.
- Extradition Hearing Protest by Bay Action Committee to Free Julian Assange
We will share resources and will be showing the new documentary:
The War on Journalism - The Case of Julian Assange [2020, Juan Passarelli]
FOR MORE INFO - PLEASE SEE:
https://bayaction2freeassange.org/9-7-20-event/?uuid=8570133a-e6d1-4da6-86e2-5d7ddb828b84
Sponsored by: Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
Stand Up for Julian Assange & All Journalists, Sept. 7, 2020, 12 noon
Date
Monday September 07
Time
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type
Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Anonymouse
Location Details
Santa Cruz Clock Tower, top of Pacific Avenue, at Front St., Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://bayaction2freeassange.org/9-7-20-e...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 12:57 AM
