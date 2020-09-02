WHAT: "A Linguistic Town Hall": Defining Gender & Ethnicity”



WHEN: Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 6-8:30 p.m.



WHERE: A ZOOM fundraising gathering sponsored by Oakland Greens for their October Rosa Clemente event. As always, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Find tickets @ Oakland Greens Eventbright



WHY: Are the words that we say and how we say them, ranging from gender nonconforming pronouns to ethnic labels, important to bringing about a real progressive change? Join us for an open and upfront discussion from the community on how we choose to define gender and ethnic identities.



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 2nd, 2020 12:30 AM