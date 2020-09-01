From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Labor Day Fightback: Marriott, Lyft, SF Giants
|Monday September 07
|3:45 PM - 6:45 PM
|Protest
|Marc Norton
MARCH:
Assemble at Yerba Buena Park (3:45pm)
CAR CARAVAN:
Meet at ILWU parking lot, 2nd & King Streets (4:30pm)
For more event information: https://www.unitehere2.org/2020/09/labor-d...
