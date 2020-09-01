https://www.tttelematiccc.com/order-of-magnitude



Telematic Media Arts



presents



ORDER OF MAGNITUDE

by Ben Grosser



Featured On-Line Screening

Streaming Continuously



Wed, Sept. 9th – Sun, Sept 28th

Artist-talk: Thurs, Sept. 17th, 5:00pm (PDT)



Visit:



Streaming begins Wednesday, September 8th!!!



A timely portrait of Facebook founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, constructed from a systematic sampling of his use of words about growth and numbers 2004 to 2018.



As leader of the world’s largest social media corporation, what does Mark Zuckerberg think about? While we get clues from his posts on Facebook and elsewhere, a primary window into this question is through his public video recorded appearances. Covering the earliest days of Facebook in 2004 up through Zuckerberg’s compelled appearances before the US Congress in 2018, these recordings reveal what’s changed and what hasn’t changed about the way he speaks and what he says. For ORDER OF MAGNITUDE, Grosser viewed every one of these recordings and used them to build a supercut drawn from three of Mark’s most favored words: “more,” “grow,” and his every utterance of a metric such as “two million” or “one billion.” The result is a nearly fifty minute film that reveals primary topics of focus for the tech CEO, acting as a lens on what he cares about, how he thinks, and what he hopes to attain.



Ben Grosser is an Associate Professor of New Media in the School of Art + Design, co-founder of the Critical Technology Studies Lab at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA), and a faculty affiliate in the Unit for Criticism and Interpretive Theory and the School of Information Sciences, all at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He focuses on the cultural, social, and political effects of software, constructing interactive experiences, machines, and systems that make the familiar unfamiliar, revealing the ways that software prescribes our behavior and thus, how it changes who we are.



Grosser’s work has been exhibited at major international venues, exhibitions, and festivals, including Eyebeam in New York, Arebyte in London, Museu das Comunicações in Lisbon, Museum Kesselhaus in Berlin, FILE in São Paulo, Digital Arts Festival in Athens, Piksel in Bergen, WRO Media Art Biennale in Wroclaw, Science Gallery in Dublin, Museum Ludwig in Cologne, Kunsthaus Langenthal in Switzerland, and Galerie Charlot in Paris. His work is currently on view as part of AI: More than Human at the Groninger Forum in the Netherlands (a traveling exhibition that began at The Barbican Centre in London), and 24/7 at Somerset House in London curated by Sarah Cook. Upcoming exhibitions include Re|Search at the International Symposium on Electronic Art in Montreal, Perfect Users at Anno Domini in San Jose, CA, and Algorithmic Bias at Senne in Brussels. His work also has been featured in The New Yorker, Wired, The Atlantic, The Guardian, the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Neural, Rhizome, Hyperallergic, FastCoDesign, Al Jazeera, Corriere della Sera, El País, and Der Spiegel; and both his art and his scholarship are addressed in books, including Technologies of Vision: The War Between Data and Images by Steve F Anderson, How to Be a Geek: Essays on the Culture of Software by Matthew Fuller, Electronic Literature by Scott Rettberg, The Age of Surveillance Capitalism by Shoshana Zuboff.



