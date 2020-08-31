top
Reaction to Racial Profiling in Tiburon...
by 500 March on Police Station (rwsrobertson [at] yahoo.com)
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
500 people marched on the Tiburon police station.
sm_stephanie_mohan_yemamask.jpg
original image (5037x3598)
Photos by Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo.

Black business owner Yema Khalif told demonstrators on August 29 he was working late the previous weekend when officers came to the door asking him to identify himself. In an act of racial profiling, they assumed he could not possibly have reason to be in the very store he owned.

500 people marched on the Tiburon police station.
§2 placards
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_stephanie_mohan_two_placards.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§marching
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_stephanie_mohan_braid.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§A is for...
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_stephanie_mohananarchist.jpg
original image (4351x6092)
§all kinds of people for racial justice
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_stephanie_mohan_episcopalianro.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§kids too
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_stephanie_mohanfists.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§marching
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_tib_stephanie_mohan_3kok.jpg
original image (6093x4352)
§reminder to white folks: listen and learn
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm______stephanie_mohan_2020_aug_29_blm_protest_against_racial_profiling_in_tiburondsc_2334.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§yes
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_stephanie_mohan_yelltest_against_racial_profiling_in_tiburondsc_2011.jpg
original image (4001x5001)
§many fists
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_stephanie_mohanreally_goodndsc_2367.jpg
original image (4912x6140)
§no more silence
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_stephanie_mohancolors5.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§speaker
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_stephanie_mohan__bullhorntest_against_racial_profiling_in_tiburondsc_2067.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§AACA
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_stephanie_mohan_aaca.jpg
original image (4365x5456)
§listening to speakers
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_stephanie_mohan_allies.jpg
original image (3684x2947)
§flowers
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_stephanie_mohan_flowerstest_against_racial_profiling_in_tiburondsc_2282.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§mom and kid
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_stephanie_mohan_momkidndsc_1696.jpg
original image (4912x6140)
§small but mighty fist
by 500 March on Police Station
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_stephanie_mohan_small_mighty_fistt.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
