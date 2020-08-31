From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Reaction to Racial Profiling in Tiburon...
500 people marched on the Tiburon police station.
Photos by Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo.
Black business owner Yema Khalif told demonstrators on August 29 he was working late the previous weekend when officers came to the door asking him to identify himself. In an act of racial profiling, they assumed he could not possibly have reason to be in the very store he owned.
