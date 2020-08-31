The tide is turning against animal agriculture. The time for action is now.



Public perception of this exploitative industry is falling, from wet markets spreading disease, to slaughterhouse workers contracting COVID-19 at an alarming rate, to poor communities being sprayed with feces from factory farms. The public is realizing that animal ag is toxic.



Whistleblowers are coming forward to report dangerous working conditions as well as horrific treatment of animals such as roasting pigs alive in mass killings. Major news publications are turning their focus towards the hazardous conditions at practically all levels of the industry. There is now a spotlight on the precarious situation caused by animal ag. It has become a ticking time bomb that is already affecting those on the other side of the species, class, and racial divide.



The time has come to take a stand. Let's use the momentum that has been building to do something bold, to take action and call for widespread change. We have seen how a trigger moment accompanied by direct action can raise public outrage to force lawmakers to consider ideas that would have been seen as far-fetched just days before.



September 29th, 2020 will mark the two-year anniversary of the rescue of a chicken named Rose from an Amazon supplier in California. Her rescue inspired the movement for Rose's Law: An Animal Bill of Rights. We will be taking action in Los Angeles in her name. We will force a public conversation and risk arrest to show the world that EVERYONE deserves the same basic rights!



Join us and help take animal ag to the point of no return! We will bear witness and tell the stories of animals whose rights have been violated. We will build support for Rose's Law. Together, we will hold animal agriculture accountable for all the harm it has caused -- and forge the path to a new era of animal rights.



All attendees will be expected to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Depending on the pandemic risk level, adjustments may be made to this action. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4314064710...

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 31st, 2020 2:33 PM