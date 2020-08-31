Proposed California Reparations Study leaves out Indigenous and Afro-Latino Heritage by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Monday Aug 31st, 2020 9:48 AM

The State of California may make incremental steps to mitigate past egregious actions taken before, during and after US Statehood beginning September 9, 1850. AB 3121 chooses not to mention the "hidden figures" of our Indigenous / Afro Latino California Heritage, by design.

State of California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Americans, with a Special Consideration for African Americans Who are Descendants of Persons Enslaved in the United States



There is hereby established the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans, with a Special Consideration for African Americans Who are Descendants of Persons Enslaved in the United States (Task Force).



(b) The Task Force shall perform all of the following duties:



(1) Identify, compile, and synthesize the relevant corpus of evidentiary documentation of the institution of slavery that existed within the United States and the colonies that became the United States from 1619 to 1865, inclusive.



The Task Force’s documentation and examination shall include the facts related to all of the following:



(A) The capture and procurement of Africans.



(B) The transport of Africans to the United States and the colonies that became the United States for the purpose of enslavement, including their treatment during transport.



(C) The sale and acquisition of Africans as chattel property in interstate and intrastate commerce.



(D) The treatment of African slaves in the colonies and the United States, including the deprivation of their freedom, exploitation of their labor, and destruction of their culture, language, religion, and families.



(E) The extensive denial of humanity, sexual abuse, and chattelization of persons.



(F) The federal and state laws that discriminated against formerly enslaved Africans and their descendants who were deemed United States citizens from 1868 to the present.



(G) The other forms of discrimination in the public and private sectors against freed African slaves and their descendants who were deemed United States citizens from 1868 to the present, including redlining, educational funding discrepancies, and predatory financial practices.



(H) The lingering negative effects of the institution of slavery and the matters described in this section on living African Americans who are descendants of persons enslaved in the United States (African Americans) and on society in the United States.



(2) Recommend appropriate ways to educate the California public of the Task Force’s findings.



(3) Recommend appropriate remedies in consideration of the Task Force’s findings on the matters described in this section. In making recommendations, the Task Force shall address, among other issues, all of the following:



(A) How the recommendations comport with international standards of remedy for wrongs and injuries caused by the state, that include full reparations and special measures, as understood by various relevant international protocols, laws, and findings.



(B) How the State of California will offer a formal apology on behalf of the people of California for the perpetration of gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity on African slaves and their descendants.



(C) How California laws and policies that continue to disproportionately and negatively affect African Americans as a group and perpetuate the lingering material and psycho-social effects of slavery can be eliminated.



(D) How the injuries resulting from matters described in this subdivision can be reversed and how to provide appropriate policies, programs, projects, and recommendations for the purpose of reversing the injuries.



(E) How, in consideration of the Task Force’s findings, any form of compensation to the descendants of enslaved African Americans, with a special consideration for African Americans who are descendants of persons enslaved in the United States, is calculated.



(F) What form of compensation should be awarded, through what instrumentalities, and who should be eligible for such compensation.



(G) How, in consideration of the Task Force’s findings, any other forms of rehabilitation or restitution to African descendants are warranted and what form and scope those measures should take.



(c) The Task Force shall submit a written report of its findings and recommendations to the Legislature no later than the date that is one year after the date of the first meeting of the Task Force held pursuant to Section 8301.2 of this chapter. The report shall be submitted in compliance with Section 9795.