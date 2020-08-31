From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tha Hood Squad Does it Again!
Tha Hood Squad creates a bridge between Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Stanford through community events including free meals, vigils, barbecues and ... protests.
Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
Tha Hood Squad is an art collective with a specialty in various forms of activist-based art. They are known on the San Francisco Peninsula for raising chickens and using the eggs they produce to feed the homeless in East Palo Alto.
Beyond helping the homeless, Tha Hood Squad, with an eye on the social/political scene, targets police brutality at the local level.
On Thursday August 27 they led the occupation of the major intersection in front of Stanford University, bringing together activists from the communities of Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Stanford and Menlo Park in one, united action.
