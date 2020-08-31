top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Police State & Prisons
Tha Hood Squad Does it Again!
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
Tha Hood Squad creates a bridge between Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Stanford through community events including free meals, vigils, barbecues and ... protests.
sm_thahoodsquadjo_1.jpg
original image (2500x1214)
Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo

Tha Hood Squad is an art collective with a specialty in various forms of activist-based art. They are known on the San Francisco Peninsula for raising chickens and using the eggs they produce to feed the homeless in East Palo Alto.

Beyond helping the homeless, Tha Hood Squad, with an eye on the social/political scene, targets police brutality at the local level.

On Thursday August 27 they led the occupation of the major intersection in front of Stanford University, bringing together activists from the communities of Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Stanford and Menlo Park in one, united action.
§Everyone wore black except one Raging Granny...
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
sm_manyonepinkjo_1.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
...guess she didn't get the message!
§Sign and the ubiquitous mask
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
sm_alllivescantjo.jpg
original image (1595x2500)
Demonstrators all wore masks.
§Taking it to the street
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
sm_hoodbackjo.jpg
original image (2098x2500)
§Stanford Healthcare billboard ignores the fact that...
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
sm_stanfordjo.jpg
original image (2500x1867)
...we are NOT all in this together. Many people in the US still can't get healthcare.
§White Militia plus Police Equal...
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
sm_karendjo.jpg
original image (2002x2500)
Murder. Calling out the facts in Kenosha.
§Police Do Kill People
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
sm_jttopdokilljo_1.jpg
original image (1875x2500)
§In case people don't know...
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
sm_leahjo.jpg
original image (2500x1976)
orange sign says this protest is about Black Lives Matter
§K and D
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
sm_blmemerkiyoshijo.jpg
original image (1655x2500)
§Everyone vs. Racism
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
sm_blmemertoyojo.jpg
original image (1875x2500)
§"Just" another housewife against Trump
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
sm_joannjo.jpg
original image (2222x2500)
§Famous quote
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
sm_frederickdougincolorjo.jpg
original image (1830x2500)
§Riding with my City: EPA
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
sm_epajo.jpg
original image (1667x2500)
East Palo Alto
§Organized Mayhem
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
sm_organizedjo.jpg
original image (2500x1213)
§End Police Brutality
by Organized Mayhem
Monday Aug 31st, 2020 5:22 AM
sm_blmemerlindajo.jpg
original image (1933x2500)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 179.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code