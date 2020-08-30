From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The 8-30 Edition of Bathrobespierre's Broadsides Free Radio Santa Cruz show
The regular Free Radio Santa Cruz twice-weekly Bathrobespierre's Broadsides show usually airs on the net at freakradio.org Thursdays 6-8 PM and Sundays 9:30 AM to 3 PM. However, FRSC-on-the-net is recovering of fire evacuation right now. Meanwhile the show is archived at http://www.huffsantacruz.org/Lostshows.html . This is another on-the-road collection of interviews, downloaded songs, and my commentary from the last few days in downtown Santa Cruz.
The show begins with a replay--occasionally interrupted with commentary interruptions--of the failure of police reform in Kinosha, Wisconsin, and how police murder and coverup there marches on. See the original story at: https://therealnews.com/stories/jacob-blakes-family-will-have-to-fight-for-justice
There follow interviews with "Scope It Out" Scott Graham on the SC City Council's Latest Duck-and-Cover meeting, SC County Homeless Advocates Prez Alicia Kuhl, Food Not Bombs Cook Keith McHenry, Vehicular Resident Defender Marty the Pirate, and more!
The show is in three segments.
If you have stories to report, post them here or on the media of your choice, and give me a call at 423-4833 so I can pass on your account.
