top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
The 8-30 Edition of Bathrobespierre's Broadsides Free Radio Santa Cruz show
by Robert Norse
Sunday Aug 30th, 2020 9:57 PM
The regular Free Radio Santa Cruz twice-weekly Bathrobespierre's Broadsides show usually airs on the net at freakradio.org Thursdays 6-8 PM and Sundays 9:30 AM to 3 PM. However, FRSC-on-the-net is recovering of fire evacuation right now. Meanwhile the show is archived at http://www.huffsantacruz.org/Lostshows.html . This is another on-the-road collection of interviews, downloaded songs, and my commentary from the last few days in downtown Santa Cruz.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (24.7MB) | Embed Audio
The show begins with a replay--occasionally interrupted with commentary interruptions--of the failure of police reform in Kinosha, Wisconsin, and how police murder and coverup there marches on. See the original story at: https://therealnews.com/stories/jacob-blakes-family-will-have-to-fight-for-justice

There follow interviews with "Scope It Out" Scott Graham on the SC City Council's Latest Duck-and-Cover meeting, SC County Homeless Advocates Prez Alicia Kuhl, Food Not Bombs Cook Keith McHenry, Vehicular Resident Defender Marty the Pirate, and more!

The show is in three segments.

If you have stories to report, post them here or on the media of your choice, and give me a call at 423-4833 so I can pass on your account.
§Part 2
by Robert Norse
Sunday Aug 30th, 2020 9:57 PM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (115.1MB) | Embed Audio
§Part 3
by Robert Norse
Sunday Aug 30th, 2020 9:57 PM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (38.7MB) | Embed Audio
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 179.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code