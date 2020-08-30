As the number of people infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 continues to increase, schools and workplaces are rushing to reopen without taking any serious precautions to protect people. Nationwide, the general response to the pandemic continues to put the lives of many working people at risk. What can we do to keep each other safe?
Join us for a discussion with workers and teachers and students, and share your experiences from your workplace and community.
|Date
|Saturday September 19
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Speak Out Now
|Location Details
|Online meeting, see website for details
|
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-09-19-20/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 30th, 2020 5:04 PM
