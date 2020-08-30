Fall 2020 National Immigrant Solidarity Network Monthly News Digest and News Alert! National Immigrant Solidarity Network

Summer 2020 U.S. Immigrant Alert! Newsletter

Summer 2020 U.S. Immigrant Alert! Newsletter

Published by National Immigrant Solidarity Network

ICE Is Leaving Immigrants To Die In Detention, Trump Used Looted Venezuelan Public Money To Build Border Wall With Mexico

8/19: Immigrants Say YES on Prop 16 Zoom Webinar

Host Lee Siu Hin - National Immigrant Solidarity Network

Speakers Reshma Shamasunder – Volunteer Yes Prop16 Campaign

Eva Poon - Chinese for Affirmative Action

Prop 16: Fighting gender discrimination and systemic racism is on the ballot

Prop 16 will restore critical equal opportunity policies in state hiring, contracting, and education

http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1480

Immigrant justice videos from ActivistVideo.org

Immigrant justice videos from ActivistVideo.org





In This Issue: 1) ICE is Leaving Immigrants to Die in Detention, and Retaliating When They Speak Out (Pg 1) 2) Citing 'Unconscionable and Irresponsible Omission,' ACLU Demands Equal Covid-19 Protections for Immigrants (Pg 2) 3) New Data Examines Political Anti-Chinese Rhetoric and Anti-AAPI Hate (Pg 3) 4) ICE deliberately limited testing at Bakersfield immigration facility with COVID-19 outbreak (Pg 4) 5) Trump used looted Venezuelan public money to build border wall with Mexico (Pg 6) 6) What Is the U.S.-Mexico Border to Indigenous Peoples Who Have Lived There? (Pg 8) 7) Prop 16: Fighting gender discrimination and systemic racism is on the ballot (Pg 9)



8) Updates, Please Support NISN! Subscribe the Newsletter! (Pg 10)



Please download our latest newsletter: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/Newsletter/Fall20.pdf

6/29: Trump used looted Venezuelan public money to build border wall with Mexico

Since the United States initiated a coup attempt against Venezuela’s elected leftist government in January 2019, up to $24 billion worth of Venezuelan public assets have been seized by foreign countries, primarily by Washington and member states of the European Union.



President Donald Trump’s administration has used at least $601 million of that looted Venezuelan money to fund construction of its border wall with Mexico, according to government documents first reviewed by Univision.



During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump insisted countless times that he would “make Mexico pay” to build a gargantuan wall covering all of the roughly 2,000 miles (3,145 kilometers) of its northern border.



Unable to force the country to fund his $18 billion pet project, which has already cost an estimated $30 million per mile in southern Texas, Trump has turned to other questionable sources of financing.



Link to the Article: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1471

6/30: ICE is Leaving Immigrants to Die in Detention, and Retaliating When They Speak Out

The spread of COVID-19 to immigrant detention facilities poses a mortal danger to everyone who is unjustly detained. For months now advocates, organizers and those detained have urged elected officials and governmental agencies to take affirmative steps to prevent needless deaths and suffering inside immigrant detention facilities.



Despite the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities, and the threat it poses to those detained, facility staff, and surrounding communities, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has refused to exercise its legal discretion to release those detained and save lives. By some estimates ICE has chosen to release less than 2% of those held in its inhumane jails. In California the situation is compounded as the majority of those detained are held in facilities operated by for-profit corporations with an egregious record of negligence and misconduct.



In an attempt to shed light on these horrific circumstances, immigrants in detention in California have launched coordinated hunger strikes, calling attention to their plight, the death of their fellow detainees, and support for the Black Lives Matter movement. These acts of heroic resistance have been coordinated with and supported by community members, advocates and organizers.





Link to the letter: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1472

8/6: 5 reasons Chinese students may stop studying in the US

Nearly 400,000 Chinese students were enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities in 2019 – more than one-third of the country’s international students.



A sharp decline in the number of these students would spell financial trouble for U.S. colleges and universities, given that Chinese students spend US$15 billion in tuition payments. Their departure could also result in higher tuition for U.S. students.



As an instructor of international and global studies whose research focuses on globalization, migration and international education, I see five reasons why Chinese students might start getting their college degrees in China instead of coming to the U.S. in 2020 and beyond.





Link to the letter: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1479

More Recent Immigrant Justice News..

Please download our latest newsletter: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/Newsletter/Summer20.pdf

Useful Immigrant Resources on Detention and Deportation

Immigrants Shape California: New "Access to Justice" Laws

http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1688

ICE custody program and its budget

http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1699

Refugee Appropriations Docs & Resources

http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1702

Immigration Bond: How to Get Your Money Back (1)

http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1708

Immigration Bond: How to Get Your Money Back (2)

Face Sheet: Immigration Detention--Questions and Answers (Dec, 2008) by: http://www.thepoliticsofimmigration.org



Thanks for GREAT works from Detention Watch Network (DWN) to compiled the following information, please visit DWN website: http://www.detentionwatchnetwork.org

Tracking ICE's Enforcement Agenda

Real Deal fact sheet on detention

Real Deal fact sheet on border

- From Raids to Deportation-A Community Resource Kit

- Know Your Rights in the Community (English, Spanish)

- Know Your Rights in Detention

- Pre-Raid Community Safety Plan

- Raids to Deportation Map

- Raids to Deportation Policy Map



More on Immigration Resource Page

http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/resource.htm

