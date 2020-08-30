top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant Rights
Fall 2020 National Immigrant Solidarity Network Immigrant News Alert!
by Lee Siu Hin - Immigrant Solidarity Network (Info [at] ImmigrantSolidarity.org)
Sunday Aug 30th, 2020 3:08 AM
ICE Is Leaving Immigrants To Die In Detention, Trump Used Looted Venezuelan Public Money To Build Border Wall With Mexico
isn_head_01_01.jpg

 

Fall 2020 National Immigrant Solidarity Network Monthly News Digest and News Alert!

National Immigrant Solidarity Network
No Immigrant Bashing! Support Immigrant Rights!

URL: http://www.ImmigrantSolidarity.org
e-mail: Info@ImmigrantSolidarity.org

Information about the Network: FLYER

Tel: (626)394-0710

Every Donation Counts! Please Support Us!

Send check pay to:
National Immigrant Solidarity Network/AFGJ

National Immigrant Solidarity Network
P.O. Box 751
South Pasadena, CA 91031-0751
(All donations are tax deductible)

Summer 2020 U.S. Immigrant Alert! Newsletter
Published by National Immigrant Solidarity Network

Please Download Our Newsletter: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/Newsletter/Fall20.pdf

[Requires Adobe Acrobat, to download, go: http://www.adobe.com]

 

ICE Is Leaving Immigrants To Die In Detention, Trump Used Looted Venezuelan Public Money To Build Border Wall With Mexico

 8/19: Immigrants Say YES on Prop 16 Zoom Webinar

Host Lee Siu Hin - National Immigrant Solidarity Network

Speakers Reshma Shamasunder – Volunteer Yes Prop16 Campaign

Eva Poon - Chinese for Affirmative Action

Prop 16: Fighting gender discrimination and systemic racism is on the ballot

Prop 16 will restore critical equal opportunity policies in state hiring, contracting, and education

http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1480

Immigrant justice videos from ActivistVideo.org

 
4
Part One
by activist Video
 
Host Lee Siu Hin - National Immigrant Solidarity ...
3
Part Two
by activist Video
 
Host Lee Siu Hin - National Immigrant Solidarity ...
2
Part Three
by activist Video
 
Host Lee Siu Hin - National Immigrant Solidarity ...
1
Part Four..
by activist Video
 
Host Lee Siu Hin - National Immigrant Solidarity ...
6
Part Five
by activist Video
 
Host Lee Siu Hin - National Immigrant Solidarity ...
5
Part Six
by activist Video
 
Host Lee Siu Hin - National Immigrant Solidarity ...


In This Issue:

1) ICE is Leaving Immigrants to Die in Detention, and Retaliating When They Speak Out (Pg 1)

2) Citing 'Unconscionable and Irresponsible Omission,' ACLU Demands Equal Covid-19 Protections for Immigrants (Pg 2)

3) New Data Examines Political Anti-Chinese Rhetoric and Anti-AAPI Hate (Pg 3)

4) ICE deliberately limited testing at Bakersfield immigration facility with COVID-19 outbreak (Pg 4)

5) Trump used looted Venezuelan public money to build border wall with Mexico (Pg 6)

6) What Is the U.S.-Mexico Border to Indigenous Peoples Who Have Lived There? (Pg 8)

7) Prop 16: Fighting gender discrimination and systemic racism is on the ballot (Pg 9)

8) Updates, Please Support NISN! Subscribe the Newsletter! (Pg 10)

 

Please download our latest newsletter: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/Newsletter/Fall20.pdf

6/29: Trump used looted Venezuelan public money to build border wall with Mexico

Since the United States initiated a coup attempt against Venezuela’s elected leftist government in January 2019, up to $24 billion worth of Venezuelan public assets have been seized by foreign countries, primarily by Washington and member states of the European Union.

President Donald Trump’s administration has used at least $601 million of that looted Venezuelan money to fund construction of its border wall with Mexico, according to government documents first reviewed by Univision.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump insisted countless times that he would “make Mexico pay” to build a gargantuan wall covering all of the roughly 2,000 miles (3,145 kilometers) of its northern border.

Unable to force the country to fund his $18 billion pet project, which has already cost an estimated $30 million per mile in southern Texas, Trump has turned to other questionable sources of financing.

Link to the Article: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1471

6/30: ICE is Leaving Immigrants to Die in Detention, and Retaliating When They Speak Out

The spread of COVID-19 to immigrant detention facilities poses a mortal danger to everyone who is unjustly detained. For months now advocates, organizers and those detained have urged elected officials and governmental agencies to take affirmative steps to prevent needless deaths and suffering inside immigrant detention facilities.

Despite the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities, and the threat it poses to those detained, facility staff, and surrounding communities, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has refused to exercise its legal discretion to release those detained and save lives. By some estimates ICE has chosen to release less than 2% of those held in its inhumane jails. In California the situation is compounded as the majority of those detained are held in facilities operated by for-profit corporations with an egregious record of negligence and misconduct.

In an attempt to shed light on these horrific circumstances, immigrants in detention in California have launched coordinated hunger strikes, calling attention to their plight, the death of their fellow detainees, and support for the Black Lives Matter movement. These acts of heroic resistance have been coordinated with and supported by community members, advocates and organizers.
 

Link to the letter: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1472

8/6: 5 reasons Chinese students may stop studying in the US

Nearly 400,000 Chinese students were enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities in 2019 – more than one-third of the country’s international students.

A sharp decline in the number of these students would spell financial trouble for U.S. colleges and universities, given that Chinese students spend US$15 billion in tuition payments. Their departure could also result in higher tuition for U.S. students.

As an instructor of international and global studies whose research focuses on globalization, migration and international education, I see five reasons why Chinese students might start getting their college degrees in China instead of coming to the U.S. in 2020 and beyond.
 

Link to the letter: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1479

More Recent Immigrant Justice News..

6/9: Anti-Asian Incidents Across U.S. Near 1,900 over 8-Week Period
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1468

6/10: It’s Not Just Meat: Covid-19 Puts All Food-System Workers in Peril
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1469

6/16: New Data Examines Political Anti-Chinese Rhetoric and Anti-AAPI Hate
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1470

6/29: Trump used looted Venezuelan public money to build border wall with Mexico
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1471

6/30: ICE is Leaving Immigrants to Die in Detention, and Retaliating When They Speak Out
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1472

7/3: Citing 'Unconscionable and Irresponsible Omission,' ACLU Demands Equal Covid-19 Protections for Immigrants
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1473

7/4: As Coronavirus Surges in ICE Detention, a Message in the Skies Says “RELEASE”
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1474

7/10: What Is the U.S.-Mexico Border to Indigenous Peoples Who Have Lived There?
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1475

7/17: 120 Rights Groups Demand ICE Immediately 'Release All Detained Families Together'
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1476

7/21: Trump Excluding Those in US Unauthorized From Reapportionment
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1477

8/6: ICE deliberately limited testing at Bakersfield immigration facility with COVID-19 outbreak
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1478

8/6: 5 reasons Chinese students may stop studying in the US
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1479

Prop 16: Fighting gender discrimination and systemic racism is on the ballot
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1480

Please download our latest newsletter: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/Newsletter/Summer20.pdf

 

Useful Immigrant Resources on Detention and Deportation

Immigrants Shape California: New "Access to Justice" Laws
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1688

ICE custody program and its budget
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1699

Refugee Appropriations Docs & Resources
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1702

Immigration Bond: How to Get Your Money Back (1)
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1708

Immigration Bond: How to Get Your Money Back (2)

http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/cgi-bin/datacgi/database.cgi?file=Issues&report=SingleArticle&ArticleID=1709

 

Face Sheet: Immigration Detention--Questions and Answers (Dec, 2008) by: http://www.thepoliticsofimmigration.org

Thanks for GREAT works from Detention Watch Network (DWN) to compiled the following information, please visit DWN website: http://www.detentionwatchnetwork.org

Tracking ICE's Enforcement Agenda
Real Deal fact sheet on detention
Real Deal fact sheet on border

- From Raids to Deportation-A Community Resource Kit
- Know Your Rights in the Community (English, Spanish)
- Know Your Rights in Detention
- Pre-Raid Community Safety Plan
- Raids to Deportation Map
- Raids to Deportation Policy Map


More on Immigration Resource Page
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/resource.htm

 

Useful Handouts and Know Your Immigrant Rights When Marches
 
 
Immigrant Marches / Marchas de los Inmigrantes
(By ACLU)

Immigrants and their supporters are participating in marches all over the country to protest proposed national legislation and to seek justice for immigrants. The materials available here provide important information about the rights and risks involved for anyone who is planning to participate in the ongoing marches.

If government agents question you, it is important to understand your rights. You should be careful in the way you speak when approached by the police, FBI, or INS. If you give answers, they can be used against you in a criminal, immigration, or civil case.

The ACLU's publications below provide effective and useful guidance in several languages for many situations. The brochures apprise you of your legal rights, recommend how to preserve those rights, and provide guidance on how to interact with officials.

IMMIGRATION
Know Your Rights When Encountering Law Enforcement
| Conozca Sus Derechos Frente A Los Agentes Del Orden Público

ACLU of Massachusetts - Your Rights And Responsibilities If You Are Contacted By The Authorities English | Spanish | Chinese

ACLU of Massachusetts - What to do if stopped and questioned about your immigration status on the street, the subway, or the bus
| Que hacer si Usted es interrogado en el tren o autobus acerca de su estatus inmigratorio

ACLU of South Carolina - How To Deal With A 287(g)
| Como Lidiar Con Una 287(g)

ACLU of Southern California - What to Do If Immigration Agents or Police Stop You While on Foot, in Your Car, or Come to Your Home
| Qué Hacer Si Agentes de Inmigración o la Policía lo Paran Mientras Va Caminando, lo Detienen en su Auto o Vienen a su Hogar

ACLU of Washington - Brochure for Iraqis: What to Do If the FBI or Police Contact You for Questioning English | Arabic

ACLU of Washington - Your Rights at Checkpoints at Ferry Terminals
| Sus Derechos en Puestos de Control en las Terminales de Transbordadores

LABOR / FREE SPEECH
Immigrant Protests - What Every Worker Should Know:
| Manifestaciones de los Inmigrantes - Lo Que Todo Trabajador Debe Saber

PROTESTERS
ACLU of Florida Brochure - The Rights of Protesters
| Los Derechos de los Manifestantes

STUDENTS
Washington State - Student Walkouts and Political Speech at School
| Huelgas Estudiantiles y Expresión Política en las Escuelas

California Students: Public School Walk-outs and Free Speech
| Estudiantes de California: Marchas o Huelgas y La Libertad de Expresión en las Escuelas Públicas

 

Please Subscribe to the US Immigration Alert Newsletter!

A Monthly Newsletter from National Immigrant Solidarity Network
1 year subscription rate (12 issues) is $35.00
It will help us pay for the printing costs, as well as funding for the NISN projects (additional donations to the NISN is tax deductible!)

Check pay to: NISN/AFGJ
National Immigrant Solidarity Network
P.O. Box 751
South Pasadena, CA 91031-0751

Please Join Our Mailing Lists!

- Daily email update:
The National Immigrant Solidarity Network daily news litserv
to join, visit web: http://lists.riseup.net/www/info/isn
or send e-mail to: isn-subscribe@lists.riseup.net


- Regional listservs:
Asian American Labor Activism Alert! Listserv
send-e-mail to: api-la-subscribe@lists.riseup.net
or visit: http://lists.riseup.net/www/info/api-la

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania areas immigrant workers information and alerts
send e-mail to: nyc-immigrantalert-subscribe@lists.riseup.net or e-mail request to: info@immigrantsolidarity.org
or visit: http://lists.riseup.net/www/info/nyc-immigrantalert

Virginia state-wide immigrant organizing E-mail list
send- e-mail to: va-immigrantrights-subscribe@lists.riseup.net
or visit:  https://lists.riseup.net/www/info/va-immigrantrights

US-Mexico Border Information: No Militarization of Borders! Support Immigrant Rights!
send e-mail to: Border01-subscribe@yahoogroups.com
or visit: http://groups.yahoo.com/group/Border01/

Immigrant Deportation and Detention Alert!
send e-mail to: isn-deportees-subscribe@lists.riseup.net

Chicago/Midwest/Great Lake Region Immigrant List
send e-mail to: chicago-immigrantrights@lists.riseup.net
or visit: https://lists.riseup.net/www/info/chicago-immigrantrights

Please Donate to National Immigrant Solidarity Network!
All Donations Are Tax Deductible!

Make check payable to NISN/AFGJ and it will be tax deductible! Send your check to:
National Immigrant Solidarity Network
P.O. Box 751
South Pasadena, CA 91031-0751

Los Angeles, California 90048
____ $100.00 ____ $ 50.00 ____ $ 35.00 ____ Other Amount $___________
($35 or more will receive 1 year free subscriptions of the Immigration Alert! Newsletter Print Edition)

Donate On-Line: https://org2.salsalabs.com/o/7315/donate_page/actionla-nisn

Every Donation Counts! Please Support Us!

Mayday2008LA.jpg
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 179.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code