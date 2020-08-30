Creative Protest in Palo Alto After Another Black Man Shot by Police by Kenosha Reaction

Sunday Aug 30th, 2020 1:51 AM

Short videos from protest in Palo Alto of August 27 include a demonstrator holding flowers and dancing to rap number "Fuck the Police."



Ten seconds and seven seconds in length.





Demonstrators from San Jose showed their dancing talents when they joined a protest in Palo Alto on August 27, a Thursday. They helped take over the major intersection of Embarcadero and El Camino Real near Stanford University along with about 100 others shortly before dark fell. After blocking traffic for about one hour, many of the protesters called it a night, but then the music started ...and the dancing began.



The next day, San Jose held its own action where protesters gathered outside City Hall and marched through the streets.