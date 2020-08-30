Golden Gate Bridge Action: "Confrontation with Police Was a Rehearsal for November 4" by R. Robertson

Sunday Aug 30th, 2020 1:23 AM

Organizers of the "March for the Dead Fight for the Living" action of August 21 called their action preparation for election day.

Photos: Garrett Schmid



Organizers of the "March for the Dead Fight for the Living" action of August 21 said that Trump will declare victory on election night no matter what actually happens. One stated in an email to allies, "How we react will determine if American democracy survives. Everything we do now is an effort to plan, train and act, so that we can protest safely, effectively and non-violently starting November 4, 2020."



The day after the protest, another organizer said that, "If the goal was to mourn on our bridge, we failed. If we wanted a rehearsal for the show that will open November 4, we succeeded. We can’t open after just one rehearsal, though."