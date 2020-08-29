From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Loud Protest at Tiburon Police Station After Police Harass Black Shop Owner
Protesters rallied in Tiburon after police harassed a Black shop owner, demanding he prove he belonged there ... in his own store. 32 second video.
Video by Steve Disenhof, Pro Bono Photo.
Today in Marin County, California protesters marched to the Tiburon Police Department to support a Black business owner who was the victim of racial profiling in his own store.
Yema Khalif said he was working late last weekend when officers came to the door asking him to identify himself. The confrontation only ended when a neighbor down the street shouted at police, explaining that Khalif had every right to be there.
Reacting to the incident, protesters rallied in front of the Tiburon police department and demanded that the chief of police resign. They chanted loudly and Khalif, speaking through a bull horn, addressed the crowd. Khalif owns the African-inspired athletic clothing company Yema and has lived in Tiburon for a decade.
