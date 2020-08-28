Community Conversation, Part 3 on COOPERATION
Can our economic activities be structured around cooperation instead of competition? How?
Conversation will be kick-started by Ricardo Nuñez
Cooperation is the third of five DECKS values which Human Agenda believes need to be incorporated into truly humane solutions to our current racial, political, ecological, economic, and public health crises.
How do our existing institutions fall short?
What are new institutions that can incorporate these values?
JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH HUMAN AGENDA
Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 9/10/2020
|Break the Mold: Questioning Capitalism: COOPERATION
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday September 10
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Human Agenda
|humanagendausa [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|408-759-9571
|Location Details
|
Zoom Conference ID: 513 856 6423
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5138566423
Call in: +1 669-900-9128
|
For more event information: http://www.humanagenda.net/events/question...
