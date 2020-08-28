Community Conversation, Part 2 on EQUITY
Can we eliminate classism, racism, and patriarchy under capitalism?
Conversation will be kick-started by Rev. Ray Montgomery
Equity is the second of five DECKS values which Human Agenda believes need to be incorporated into truly humane solutions to our current racial, political, ecological, economic, and public health crises.
How do our existing institutions fall short?
What are new institutions that can incorporate these values?
JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH HUMAN AGENDA
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 9/ 8/2020
|Break the Mold: Questioning Capitalism: EQUITY
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday September 08
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Human Agenda
|humanagendausa [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|408-759-9571
|Location Details
|
Zoom Conference ID: 513 856 6423
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5138566423
Call in: +1 669-900-9128
|
For more event information: http://www.humanagenda.net/events/question...
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 28th, 2020 11:40 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network