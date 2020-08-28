

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5138566423

Call in: +1 669-900-9128





Community Conversation, Part 1 on DEMOCRACY



Are our economic and political institutions democratic in the U.S?



Conversation will be kick-started by Dr. Sharat G. Lin



Democracy is the first of five DECKS values which Human Agenda believes need to be incorporated into truly humane solutions to our current racial, political, ecological, economic, and public health crises.



How do our existing institutions fall short?

What are new institutions that can incorporate these values?



JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH HUMAN AGENDA Zoom Conference ID: 513 856 6423Call in: +1 669-900-9128Community Conversation, Part 1 on DEMOCRACYAre our economic and political institutions democratic in the U.S?Conversation will be kick-started by Dr. Sharat G. LinDemocracy is the first of five DECKS values which Human Agenda believes need to be incorporated into truly humane solutions to our current racial, political, ecological, economic, and public health crises.How do our existing institutions fall short?What are new institutions that can incorporate these values?JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH HUMAN AGENDA For more event information: http://www.humanagenda.net/events/question...

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 28th, 2020 11:36 PM