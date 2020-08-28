Documentary Film & Discussion



On the 7th of July 2017, 122 countries voted in favor of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Countries without nuclear weapons, yet live under their threat voted for the ban. Unbeknownst to most of their citizens, the governments of the world’s nuclear powers did not vote. The ban went ahead anyway. Something new is happening.



In 56 minutes, The Beginning of the End of Nuclear Weapons takes the viewer through a brief history of the bomb and the anti-nuclear activism that has pushed to eliminate them since their invention.



Voices of leading activists from different organizations around the world offer insights about the efforts to bring a nuclear weapon ban treaty into international law and the role of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, ICAN. Lastly, the film shows what can be done by anyone to help bring the treaty into force and to stigmatize nuclear weapons until they are completely eradicated.



Joyce Vandevere, a long-time leader of Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County Branch, will introduce this documentary. Dr. Sharat G. Lin, research fellow with the San Jose Peace and Justice Center, will speak after the film.



This event is part of a series of free August events to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the first nuclear weapons unleashed against humanity in 1945.



For all the free livestream events in this 75th Anniversary Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration series happening in August 2020, go to: tinyurl.com/Aug-2020-Remembrance



This series of events is organized and sponsored by:

Monterey Peace and Justice Center

Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County Branch

Monterey Peninsula Friends Meeting (Quakers)

Peace Coalition of Monterey County

Japanese American Citizens League of Monterey Peninsula

National Coalition Building Institute- Monterey County (NCBI)

Veterans for Peace, Chapter #46

Whites for Racial Equity For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2730572097...

