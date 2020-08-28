From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Car Caravan in Fresno Promotes Equity
In Fresno on Monday, August 24 Cars were decorated with signs promoting equity through taxing millionaires and billionaires. They then drove in a caravan through the city.
Despite high heat and smoke from wildfires, drivers turned out for a Caravan to Commit to Equity. Around a dozen cars went from the Caltrain Station to City Hall and other downtown locations. Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula and State Senator Melissa Hurtado were called out through this protest to support AB 2088, the “Wealth Tax” and AB 1253, the “Millionaire’s Tax.” These tax increases could pay for the safety net needed by working people in the current crisis.
Josefa Vega, a spokesperson for Mi Familia Vota (My Family Votes), said: “I’m out here to support working-class people here in California, by supporting the wealth tax and millionaire’s tax. That’s taking a stand against those billionaires and finally requiring them to pay their fair share so that money can go to us for the first time. In the 2008 recession we saw a lot of safety nets [lost] and ultimately working-class people were being impacted by cuts while millionaires and billionaires were left to flourish and continue to increase their wealth. We’ve seen the same thing happen during these last four months during the pandemic. That’s unjust and it’s time for that to end so finally they can pay their fair share at the very least.”
Josefa Vega, a spokesperson for Mi Familia Vota (My Family Votes), said: “I’m out here to support working-class people here in California, by supporting the wealth tax and millionaire’s tax. That’s taking a stand against those billionaires and finally requiring them to pay their fair share so that money can go to us for the first time. In the 2008 recession we saw a lot of safety nets [lost] and ultimately working-class people were being impacted by cuts while millionaires and billionaires were left to flourish and continue to increase their wealth. We’ve seen the same thing happen during these last four months during the pandemic. That’s unjust and it’s time for that to end so finally they can pay their fair share at the very least.”
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network