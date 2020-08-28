§ CCSF Board Of Trustees Wrecking Art Program At Fort Mason by repost

Despite the fact that State funding was paying the cost of the Art program at Fort Mason Board President Shanell Williams and the board voted unanimously to destroy the program with over 2,000 students. This wrecking operation has continued after the corrupt former Chancellor Mark Rocha was forced out with a payment of over $300,000 of City College money.