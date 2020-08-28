From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
CCSF Reactionary Bd Of Trustees Send Art Supplies From Ft. Mason To Dump
The reationary union busting CCSF Board Of Trustees including Board President Shanell Williams are sending Art supplies to a dump in the midst of a pandemic.
Reationary Union Busting CCSF Board Of Trustees Including Board President Shanell Williams Send Some City College Art Supplies To Dump In Midst Of Pandemic
Easels, kilns and other art equipment from City College of SF approved for disposal
Steve Rubenstein Aug. 28, 2020 Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 2:21 p.m.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/education/article/Easels-kilns-and-other-art-equipment-from-City-15522823.php
Until City College of San Francisco shuttered its arts program at Fort Mason after more than four decades, the program was thriving. In this 2014 photo, the ceramics class for featured the rare art of making Raku ware.Photo: Brant Ward / The Chronicle
Until City College of San Francisco shuttered its arts program at Fort Mason after more than four decades, the program was thriving. In this 2014 photo, student Cesar Espinoza works on his vase assignment for ceramics class.Photo: Brant Ward / The Chronicle
Until City College of San Francisco shuttered its arts program at Fort Mason after more than four decades, the program was thriving. In this 2014 photo, the ceramics class was a busy place.Photo: Brant Ward / The Chronicle
Scores of kilns, pottery wheels, photo enlargers, easels and printing presses used by countless City College of San Francisco arts students at the old Fort Mason campus are heading for the auction block — or maybe the dumpster.
Also designated for disposal are chairs, desk, tables and lockers among hundreds of pieces of equipment from the beloved venue that was shut down in May to save money.
The plan to jettison the arts classroom furnishings was outlined in a four-page document titled “Inventory to Dispose” tucked into the agenda of the college trustees’ Thursday meeting:
“Large kiln, small kiln, 5 clay shelves, 7 metal clay wheels, 6 photography enlargers, 15 wooden easels, 20 paint tables, 14 metal easels, 2 etching presses…”
Six trustees approved the matter. Trustee Ivy Lee was absent.
Art students and teachers were aghast at the equipment dump and said it appeared at odds with CCSF’s announced plan to move its Fort Mason arts program, a favorite of Bay Area seniors, to other CCSF campuses.
Former CCSF instructor Julieta Kusnir, a member of a campus group that opposes the cutbacks, called the disposal of the arts equipment “heartbreaking” and “short-sighted.”
“They’re throwing out all this expensive stuff it took them a long time to acquire, and now they’re saying, OK, let’s just get rid of it,” she said. “They don’t want to call something a cut, so they call it a move or a reallocation. Then we see it really is a cut after all. All under the guise of relocating. ”
On May 29, the trustees of the perpetually cash-strapped college approved a controversial plan to shut the Fort Mason campus on the northern waterfront. The college said it was facing a $35 million shortfall and intended to focus on its “equity students” — recent high school graduates seeking degrees and transfers to four-year colleges. Fort Mason students tended to be seniors and community members not seeking college transfers.
The “inventory to dispose” list represents some but not all of the Fort Mason arts equipment. Other items will be moved to the Ocean Avenue and Chinatown campuses to be used when in-person classes resume, according to college spokeswoman Rachel Howard.
Howard said the listed items were “in disrepair and no longer usable.” She said the trustees were required to declare the material as surplus “before any sale or disposal can take place.” The college’s lease at Fort Mason expires at the end of September and, like any tenant, the college must leave the premises clean.
Bay Area wildfires rage as fire threat poised to rise
Longtime arts student Carol Blakely, a senior who took many classes at Fort Mason over the years, said she found nothing in disrepair or otherwise amiss with any of the Fort Mason equipment, including the easels she used for art classes and the presses she used for print-making classes.
“It was all well-loved, but it worked fine,” she said. “Sounds like they’re just closing down everything from Fort Mason and getting rid of any opportunity to re-open.”
The publication of the list seemed to renew the pain of the Fort Mason closure for the 2,000 students who took classes at the old Army base annually and regarded it as a second home.
Exactly what will happen to the equipment remains unclear. The agenda described the inventory as “surplus property” and of “insufficient value to arrange a sale,” which seemed to suggest it will be dumped or donated. Howard said that other schools and community colleges will get first dibs on the discards.
A third party will be brought in to “manage the sale, disposal or re-use” of the items, she added. It was not known when that would take place or how the public could take part. A facilities manager told a student by email that there will be an online auction.
Student Eira Kien, a leader in the CCSF For All group advocating on behalf of classes for seniors, said the dumping is an example of the college administration’s “mismanagement and lack of transparency…and not following their words.”
Blakely said she would like to know where the CCSF dump is located.
“I’d love to go down there and get one of the printing presses, if they’re really going to throw it away,” she said. “Goodness gracious. I’d put it in my basement. I’m sure there’s nothing wrong with it.”
Steve Rubenstein is a San Francisco Chronicle staff writer. Email: srubenstein [at] sfchronicle.com Twittter: @SteveRubeSFR
CCSF Art Students Do Art & MusicTo Save Ft. Mason & Stop Privatization Of Balboa Reservoir
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls
San Francisco City College art students from Ft. Mason held and class in front of SF City College to protest the possible closure of the Ft. Mason campus where they hold their classes. They talked about what their program means to them and also the threatened privatization of the Balboa reservoir for the profits of Avalon and other developers for million dollar condos.
They also reported on the systemic violation of the Brown Act by the former Chancellor Rocha and his illegal $400,000 payoff by the CCSF Board of Trustees in secret meetings. The president of the board of trustees Shanell Williams has said that the $400,000 payoff was completely proper even though it fragrantly violated transparency and the Brown Act. The $400,000 would also have paid for the continued lease of the Ft. Mason campus which they will possibly be destroying.
Additional media:
Protest To Stop The Destruction of CCSF Through Elimination of ESL, Shuttering of Campuses, Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/GzGEZRrOWqY
Stop The Cuts! Hundreds of CCSF Students & Faculty Protest 300 Class Cuts AT BOT Meet-SF & CA Demos Lead The Attack On Public Education
https://youtu.be/7ohpgRD_cOg
CCSF Board Of Trustees At Meeting All Support Chancellor Rocha Cuts & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/2uwdqug6Ii4
AFT 2121 CCSF Faculty Speak Out On Rocha Budget Cuts & Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCjhCG0wunc
Students, Faculty & Community Demand STOP The CUTS At CCSF With Funeral
https://youtu.be/2caDc_WN60g
Shooting Yourself In The Foot & Increasing Executive Salaries At CCSF By Chancellor Rocha
https://youtu.be/3esO55xUlp8
Speak-out On Privatization of Balboa Reservoir For Developers Which Threatens SF City College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbeRvY-HRhY
BUSTING up CCSF! CCSF Chancellor, Bd President & Bd Majority Wrecking City College
https://youtu.be/pizpoBQcQuQ
The Downsizing & Privatization Of CCSF "Vision 2025" & The Secret Illegal CCSF Board Meetings
https://youtu.be/JhDq_BakeQo
Privatization and Destruction of CCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnDjK5RAkes&t=2s
Build The PAEC NOW! Stop The Privatization & Developers Rip-off Scam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkGMe_w6JaU
Conflicts of Interest, CCSF & The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy Carroll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux4mRloWBEA&t=3s
Public Education, Privatization, Corruption And The
Destruction Of Our Schools
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_eu5u70tTE
"Are You Out Of Your Minds"? AFT 2121 Faculty Challenge CCSF Board On Mark Rocha Appointment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEZpOS8p4gQ
This rally was sponsored by Higher Education Action Team HEAT.
https://ccsfheat.wordpress.com and endorsed by the
CCSF Collective
https://www.ccsfcollective.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Easels, kilns and other art equipment from City College of SF approved for disposal
Steve Rubenstein Aug. 28, 2020 Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 2:21 p.m.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/education/article/Easels-kilns-and-other-art-equipment-from-City-15522823.php
Until City College of San Francisco shuttered its arts program at Fort Mason after more than four decades, the program was thriving. In this 2014 photo, the ceramics class for featured the rare art of making Raku ware.Photo: Brant Ward / The Chronicle
Until City College of San Francisco shuttered its arts program at Fort Mason after more than four decades, the program was thriving. In this 2014 photo, student Cesar Espinoza works on his vase assignment for ceramics class.Photo: Brant Ward / The Chronicle
Until City College of San Francisco shuttered its arts program at Fort Mason after more than four decades, the program was thriving. In this 2014 photo, the ceramics class was a busy place.Photo: Brant Ward / The Chronicle
Scores of kilns, pottery wheels, photo enlargers, easels and printing presses used by countless City College of San Francisco arts students at the old Fort Mason campus are heading for the auction block — or maybe the dumpster.
Also designated for disposal are chairs, desk, tables and lockers among hundreds of pieces of equipment from the beloved venue that was shut down in May to save money.
The plan to jettison the arts classroom furnishings was outlined in a four-page document titled “Inventory to Dispose” tucked into the agenda of the college trustees’ Thursday meeting:
“Large kiln, small kiln, 5 clay shelves, 7 metal clay wheels, 6 photography enlargers, 15 wooden easels, 20 paint tables, 14 metal easels, 2 etching presses…”
Six trustees approved the matter. Trustee Ivy Lee was absent.
Art students and teachers were aghast at the equipment dump and said it appeared at odds with CCSF’s announced plan to move its Fort Mason arts program, a favorite of Bay Area seniors, to other CCSF campuses.
Former CCSF instructor Julieta Kusnir, a member of a campus group that opposes the cutbacks, called the disposal of the arts equipment “heartbreaking” and “short-sighted.”
“They’re throwing out all this expensive stuff it took them a long time to acquire, and now they’re saying, OK, let’s just get rid of it,” she said. “They don’t want to call something a cut, so they call it a move or a reallocation. Then we see it really is a cut after all. All under the guise of relocating. ”
On May 29, the trustees of the perpetually cash-strapped college approved a controversial plan to shut the Fort Mason campus on the northern waterfront. The college said it was facing a $35 million shortfall and intended to focus on its “equity students” — recent high school graduates seeking degrees and transfers to four-year colleges. Fort Mason students tended to be seniors and community members not seeking college transfers.
The “inventory to dispose” list represents some but not all of the Fort Mason arts equipment. Other items will be moved to the Ocean Avenue and Chinatown campuses to be used when in-person classes resume, according to college spokeswoman Rachel Howard.
Howard said the listed items were “in disrepair and no longer usable.” She said the trustees were required to declare the material as surplus “before any sale or disposal can take place.” The college’s lease at Fort Mason expires at the end of September and, like any tenant, the college must leave the premises clean.
Bay Area wildfires rage as fire threat poised to rise
Longtime arts student Carol Blakely, a senior who took many classes at Fort Mason over the years, said she found nothing in disrepair or otherwise amiss with any of the Fort Mason equipment, including the easels she used for art classes and the presses she used for print-making classes.
“It was all well-loved, but it worked fine,” she said. “Sounds like they’re just closing down everything from Fort Mason and getting rid of any opportunity to re-open.”
The publication of the list seemed to renew the pain of the Fort Mason closure for the 2,000 students who took classes at the old Army base annually and regarded it as a second home.
Exactly what will happen to the equipment remains unclear. The agenda described the inventory as “surplus property” and of “insufficient value to arrange a sale,” which seemed to suggest it will be dumped or donated. Howard said that other schools and community colleges will get first dibs on the discards.
A third party will be brought in to “manage the sale, disposal or re-use” of the items, she added. It was not known when that would take place or how the public could take part. A facilities manager told a student by email that there will be an online auction.
Student Eira Kien, a leader in the CCSF For All group advocating on behalf of classes for seniors, said the dumping is an example of the college administration’s “mismanagement and lack of transparency…and not following their words.”
Blakely said she would like to know where the CCSF dump is located.
“I’d love to go down there and get one of the printing presses, if they’re really going to throw it away,” she said. “Goodness gracious. I’d put it in my basement. I’m sure there’s nothing wrong with it.”
Steve Rubenstein is a San Francisco Chronicle staff writer. Email: srubenstein [at] sfchronicle.com Twittter: @SteveRubeSFR
CCSF Art Students Do Art & MusicTo Save Ft. Mason & Stop Privatization Of Balboa Reservoir
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls
San Francisco City College art students from Ft. Mason held and class in front of SF City College to protest the possible closure of the Ft. Mason campus where they hold their classes. They talked about what their program means to them and also the threatened privatization of the Balboa reservoir for the profits of Avalon and other developers for million dollar condos.
They also reported on the systemic violation of the Brown Act by the former Chancellor Rocha and his illegal $400,000 payoff by the CCSF Board of Trustees in secret meetings. The president of the board of trustees Shanell Williams has said that the $400,000 payoff was completely proper even though it fragrantly violated transparency and the Brown Act. The $400,000 would also have paid for the continued lease of the Ft. Mason campus which they will possibly be destroying.
Additional media:
Protest To Stop The Destruction of CCSF Through Elimination of ESL, Shuttering of Campuses, Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/GzGEZRrOWqY
Stop The Cuts! Hundreds of CCSF Students & Faculty Protest 300 Class Cuts AT BOT Meet-SF & CA Demos Lead The Attack On Public Education
https://youtu.be/7ohpgRD_cOg
CCSF Board Of Trustees At Meeting All Support Chancellor Rocha Cuts & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/2uwdqug6Ii4
AFT 2121 CCSF Faculty Speak Out On Rocha Budget Cuts & Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCjhCG0wunc
Students, Faculty & Community Demand STOP The CUTS At CCSF With Funeral
https://youtu.be/2caDc_WN60g
Shooting Yourself In The Foot & Increasing Executive Salaries At CCSF By Chancellor Rocha
https://youtu.be/3esO55xUlp8
Speak-out On Privatization of Balboa Reservoir For Developers Which Threatens SF City College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbeRvY-HRhY
BUSTING up CCSF! CCSF Chancellor, Bd President & Bd Majority Wrecking City College
https://youtu.be/pizpoBQcQuQ
The Downsizing & Privatization Of CCSF "Vision 2025" & The Secret Illegal CCSF Board Meetings
https://youtu.be/JhDq_BakeQo
Privatization and Destruction of CCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnDjK5RAkes&t=2s
Build The PAEC NOW! Stop The Privatization & Developers Rip-off Scam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkGMe_w6JaU
Conflicts of Interest, CCSF & The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy Carroll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux4mRloWBEA&t=3s
Public Education, Privatization, Corruption And The
Destruction Of Our Schools
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_eu5u70tTE
"Are You Out Of Your Minds"? AFT 2121 Faculty Challenge CCSF Board On Mark Rocha Appointment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEZpOS8p4gQ
This rally was sponsored by Higher Education Action Team HEAT.
https://ccsfheat.wordpress.com and endorsed by the
CCSF Collective
https://www.ccsfcollective.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network