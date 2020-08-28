SFSU workers say NO to layoffs!



The CSU plans to lay off workers, with no option for furloughs or salary cuts for high-paid administrators. We say: Find another way!



Join us for a socially-distanced picket outside the SFSU campus. Be sure to wear a mask and bring water. SFSU and CSUEU union attire is encouraged. Bring a sign or banner!



All are welcome to attend. Faculty, alumni, kids and pets are all invited.



Tag #SFSUworkers and follow @SFSUworkers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.



Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 28th, 2020 7:40 PM