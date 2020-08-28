top
SFSU Workers' Picket: No Layoffs!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 12
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSFSU Worker Defense Coalition
Location Details
Outside the SFSU Campus
19th Avenue at Holloway
San Francisco, CA
SFSU workers say NO to layoffs!

The CSU plans to lay off workers, with no option for furloughs or salary cuts for high-paid administrators. We say: Find another way!

Join us for a socially-distanced picket outside the SFSU campus. Be sure to wear a mask and bring water. SFSU and CSUEU union attire is encouraged. Bring a sign or banner!

All are welcome to attend. Faculty, alumni, kids and pets are all invited.

Tag #SFSUworkers and follow @SFSUworkers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
For more event information: https://workerdefense.org

Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 28th, 2020 7:40 PM
