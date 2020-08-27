Whom are you paying rent to? Not for your apartment, or for your home, or for your business. Not for your stadium. But for where any of these are. Indeed, let's just ask, "Whom are you paying rent to to simply sit, stand, or lie?"



You're invited to attend a one hour interactive conversation introducing the philosophy behind and the particulars of socializing the market rent of land values.



Listening to a radio interview today, I learned that the Dodgers moved to LA from Brooklyn in part to avoid paying an extortionist fee to stay in Brooklyn. Paying attention to the continuous "current event" of racial injustice in America, I learn that Black America voices indignation in part because there's an extortionist fee demanded in order to occupy white North America. And reflecting on the high rent you pay to live in the location where your domicile is, I observe that you're paying a private party--whether individual or corporate--to merely exist on planet Earth.



What's all that about? It's about, for all practical purposes, this planet being the private income-generating asset of some. And for the rest of humanity, planet Earth is a foreign country they have no economic right to.



Whatever else you may ascribe social ills to, if the rent paid to private entities by most to simply occupy planet Earth is not robustly considered, you're only improving the domiciles of the landless. For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

