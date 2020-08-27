🚨 MEDIA ALERT 🚨
“The Lies of Trump Are Too Much: We Can’t Be Silent”
Twitter post: https://twitter.com/UniteThePoor/status/1298980341609242624
#PoorPeoplesCampaign press conference TODAY at 9:30 AM PT (12:30 PM ET).
Rev. Dr. William Barber II @RevDrBarber is joining @NC_PPC, diverse clergy
& directly impacted people in Charlotte, NC.
Watch via livestream: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/
