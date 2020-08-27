top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Leap of Peace, Day of Mourning near Golden Gate Bridge
by Every Protest Needs a Dance
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 5:23 AM
Mourning two pandemics, COVID and racism, and calling out police for brutality...but first, the dance of peace.
sm_rpmarchforsharat1.jpg
original image (2036x1357)
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

Over 1000 Americans are killed each year by those sworn to protect and serve them. Over 1000 Americans are dying each day due to an infectious disease. "It doesn't have to be this way," said leaders of the March for the Dead, Fight for the Living protest of August 21st. "Our national leadership is inhumane, incompetent and cruel. We demand that Donald Trump be removed immediately, along with all his corrupt enablers."

While marching to the Golden Gate Bridge, protesters chanted, WE WON'T - GO - AWAY
WE'LL RESTORE THE USA

But before they began their journey, they witnessed an amazing leap in the dance of peace.
http://www.thedanceofpeace.org
§Sharat G. Lin Performs the Dance of Peace
by Every Protest Needs a Dance
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 5:23 AM
sm_rpmarchforsharat_2.jpg
original image (1357x2036)
http://www.thedanceofpeace.org
§A backdrop of iconic scenery
by Every Protest Needs a Dance
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 5:23 AM
sm_rpmarchforscenery.jpg
original image (2236x1491)
Having witnessed the Dance of Peace, protesters contemplate their next move
http://www.thedanceofpeace.org
§Contemplative
by Every Protest Needs a Dance
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 5:23 AM
sm_rpmarchfor_3kok.jpg
original image (1908x2712)
http://www.thedanceofpeace.org
§Watching for the Right Time to Make Their Move
by Every Protest Needs a Dance
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 5:23 AM
sm_rpmarchforwatchingv.jpg
original image (2036x1357)
http://www.thedanceofpeace.org
§Veterans Against Trump
by Every Protest Needs a Dance
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 5:23 AM
sm_rpmarchdeadvets.jpg
original image (2936x1957)
http://www.thedanceofpeace.org
§Discussion
by Every Protest Needs a Dance
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 5:23 AM
sm_rpmarchfordiscusswpopo.jpg
original image (2236x1491)
http://www.thedanceofpeace.org
§On the move
by Every Protest Needs a Dance
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 5:23 AM
sm_rpmarchforfrombehind.jpg
original image (2236x1491)
http://www.thedanceofpeace.org
§Approach
by Every Protest Needs a Dance
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 5:23 AM
sm_rpmarchforapproacj.jpg
original image (2236x1491)
http://www.thedanceofpeace.org
§Medic on board
by Every Protest Needs a Dance
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 5:23 AM
sm_rpmarchformedic.jpg
original image (2214x1866)
http://www.thedanceofpeace.org
