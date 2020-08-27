Leap of Peace, Day of Mourning near Golden Gate Bridge by Every Protest Needs a Dance

Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 5:23 AM

Mourning two pandemics, COVID and racism, and calling out police for brutality...but first, the dance of peace.

Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



Over 1000 Americans are killed each year by those sworn to protect and serve them. Over 1000 Americans are dying each day due to an infectious disease. "It doesn't have to be this way," said leaders of the March for the Dead, Fight for the Living protest of August 21st. "Our national leadership is inhumane, incompetent and cruel. We demand that Donald Trump be removed immediately, along with all his corrupt enablers."



While marching to the Golden Gate Bridge, protesters chanted, WE WON'T - GO - AWAY

WE'LL RESTORE THE USA



But before they began their journey, they witnessed an amazing leap in the dance of peace.