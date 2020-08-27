From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Leap of Peace, Day of Mourning near Golden Gate Bridge
Mourning two pandemics, COVID and racism, and calling out police for brutality...but first, the dance of peace.
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
Over 1000 Americans are killed each year by those sworn to protect and serve them. Over 1000 Americans are dying each day due to an infectious disease. "It doesn't have to be this way," said leaders of the March for the Dead, Fight for the Living protest of August 21st. "Our national leadership is inhumane, incompetent and cruel. We demand that Donald Trump be removed immediately, along with all his corrupt enablers."
While marching to the Golden Gate Bridge, protesters chanted, WE WON'T - GO - AWAY
WE'LL RESTORE THE USA
But before they began their journey, they witnessed an amazing leap in the dance of peace.
Over 1000 Americans are killed each year by those sworn to protect and serve them. Over 1000 Americans are dying each day due to an infectious disease. "It doesn't have to be this way," said leaders of the March for the Dead, Fight for the Living protest of August 21st. "Our national leadership is inhumane, incompetent and cruel. We demand that Donald Trump be removed immediately, along with all his corrupt enablers."
While marching to the Golden Gate Bridge, protesters chanted, WE WON'T - GO - AWAY
WE'LL RESTORE THE USA
But before they began their journey, they witnessed an amazing leap in the dance of peace.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network