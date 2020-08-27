top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Protesters Clash with Police Near Pedestrian Entrance to Golden Gate Bridge
by Facing Two Pandemics
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM
Protesters mourning two pandemics in America, one being COVID-19 and the other racism, gathered under the slogan "march for the dead and fight for the living."

Photos, including top photo, by Jasmin Van T. Additional photos by Garrett Schmid, as indicated.
sm_jvt-27.jpg
original image (3960x2640)
On August 21 a San Francisco protest was held in memorial of Frederick Quinn who passed away from COVID complications two days earlier. His son Martin organized a New York City event "March For The Dead" where protesters marched across the Brooklyn Bridge at the very moment that protesters in San Francisco started to gather for their own bridge crossing.

Protesters started at Crissy Field with speakers including relatives of victims of gun violence and COVID. Before attempting to cross the Golden Gate Bridge, demonstrators painted yellow umbrellas with the names dozens of victims of police brutality. They stretched out along one of the piers facing the bridge. There they held their umbrellas high and paused to remember the dead and renew their vow to fight for the living. Later they clashed with police near the pedestrian entrance to the Golden Golden Bridge despite the fact that theirs was a first amendment assembly and many protesters have gone across before. Police denied the marchers entry using the encroaching sunset as an excuse.

On the same day bridge actions in Seattle and San Diego were held in solidarity.





§getting there
by Facing Two Pandemics
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM
sm_jvt-2.jpg
original image (3325x2217)
photo Jasmin Van T
§Ready to arrest
by Facing Two Pandemics
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM
sm_jvt-8.jpg
original image (3960x2640)
photo Jasmin Van T
§Why no mask?
by Facing Two Pandemics
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM
sm_jvtnomaskpopo.jpg
original image (3708x2472)
photo Jasmin Van T
§Ready with batons
by Facing Two Pandemics
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM
sm_jvtbatonpopo.jpg
original image (3960x2640)
photo Jasmin Van T
§Yikes
by Facing Two Pandemics
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM
sm_jvtcops_no_mask_baton.jpg
original image (3960x2640)
photo Jasmin Van T
§Before the Clash, Cop and Activist Photographer shoot footage of Protester Shield Training
by Facing Two Pandemics
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM
sm_garschmidleoncopshoottraining.jpg
original image (5415x3610)
Photo by Garrett Schmid
§Protest and Photo Op on the Pier with GGB in background before attempt to cross the Bridge
by Facing Two Pandemics
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM
sm_garschmidbannersflagspier.jpg
original image (3320x4980)
Photo by Garrett Schmid
§The long view
by Facing Two Pandemics
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM
sm_garschmidrf3.jpg
original image (5103x3402)
Photo by Garrett Schmid
§Police Block the Way as Demonstrators Seek to Gain Access to Bridge Pedestrian Entrance
by Facing Two Pandemics
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM
sm_jvt-6.jpg
original image (3225x2150)
photo Jasmin Van T
§The Sun Still Shone at this Point but...
by Facing Two Pandemics
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM
sm_jvt-9.jpg
original image (3960x2640)
police used "impending darkness" as excuse to keep protesters from crossing the bridge
photo, Jasmin Van T
§Clash
by Facing Two Pandemics
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM
sm_jvt-27_1.jpg
original image (3960x2640)
photo, Jasmin Van T
§Clash
by Facing Two Pandemics
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM
sm_jvt-19.jpg
original image (3960x2640)
photo, Jasmin Van T
§why no masks?
by Facing Two Pandemics
Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM
sm_jvtcopsnomasks.jpg
original image (3960x2640)
photo Jasmin Van T
