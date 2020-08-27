Protesters Clash with Police Near Pedestrian Entrance to Golden Gate Bridge by Facing Two Pandemics

Thursday Aug 27th, 2020 4:14 AM

Protesters mourning two pandemics in America, one being COVID-19 and the other racism, gathered under the slogan "march for the dead and fight for the living."



Photos, including top photo, by Jasmin Van T. Additional photos by Garrett Schmid, as indicated.

On August 21 a San Francisco protest was held in memorial of Frederick Quinn who passed away from COVID complications two days earlier. His son Martin organized a New York City event "March For The Dead" where protesters marched across the Brooklyn Bridge at the very moment that protesters in San Francisco started to gather for their own bridge crossing.



Protesters started at Crissy Field with speakers including relatives of victims of gun violence and COVID. Before attempting to cross the Golden Gate Bridge, demonstrators painted yellow umbrellas with the names dozens of victims of police brutality. They stretched out along one of the piers facing the bridge. There they held their umbrellas high and paused to remember the dead and renew their vow to fight for the living. Later they clashed with police near the pedestrian entrance to the Golden Golden Bridge despite the fact that theirs was a first amendment assembly and many protesters have gone across before. Police denied the marchers entry using the encroaching sunset as an excuse.



On the same day bridge actions in Seattle and San Diego were held in solidarity.











