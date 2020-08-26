Earlier this month, Netflix released a documentary series about ICE’s brutality called, "Immigration Nation".
This harrowing series lays ICE’s abuses bare for the public to see, but it also leaves a lot questions for viewers. What’s happening to families in ICE detention now? What has to be done to end family separation for good? What roles can we play from where we live?
In conversation with activists from across the migrant justice movement, we’ll cover what’s currently happening with family separation, what we have to do as a country to stop this crisis, and the steps you can take to get involved.
Thursday, August 27th at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
RSVP: https://domesticworkers.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Uszb4jnTQPefaE-8Evg7fA
ABOUT: National Domestic Workers Alliance
The National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA) is the nation’s leading voice for dignity and fairness for the millions of domestic workers in the United States. Founded in 2007, NDWA works for respect, recognition, and inclusion in labor protections for domestic workers, the majority of whom are immigrants and women of color.
NDWA is powered by over 60 affiliate organizations and local chapters and by thousands of members. Domestic workers in all 50 states can join NDWA and gain access to member benefits, connection with other workers, and opportunities to get involved in the domestic worker movement.
NDWA is winning improved working conditions while building a powerful movement rooted in the rights and dignity of domestic workers, immigrants, women, and their families by:
https://domesticworkers.org/about-us
"Immigration Nation" & the Reality of the Family Separation Crisis Today
