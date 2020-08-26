



While the Trump administration is the most anti-environment in history, the Democratic Party establishment is pushing Joe Biden as the answer to the climate crisis and all the other disasters confronting the working class. Time and again, capitalist "solutions" to save our planet fall far short from the climate action we need. Only the socialist reorganization of society, where the well-being of the people and the healing of the planet is the priority, can truly respond to the climate crisis at hand.



Featuring:

- Dr. Hernandez-Ayala - professor of Geography, Environment & Planning at Sonoma State University

- Tina Landis - author of Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism

- Jiyoon A. - organizer with the La Riva 2020 campaign



Register at bit.ly/planet-not-profits



