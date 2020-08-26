top
Related Categories: California | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Online Socialism Forum - Climate Change or System Change!
Date Friday August 28
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Register at bit.ly/planet-not-profits
An unprecedented fire season is underway in California destroying homes and livelihoods and polluting our air on top of a deadly pandemic and devastating economic crisis.

While the Trump administration is the most anti-environment in history, the Democratic Party establishment is pushing Joe Biden as the answer to the climate crisis and all the other disasters confronting the working class. Time and again, capitalist "solutions" to save our planet fall far short from the climate action we need. Only the socialist reorganization of society, where the well-being of the people and the healing of the planet is the priority, can truly respond to the climate crisis at hand.

Featuring:
- Dr. Hernandez-Ayala - professor of Geography, Environment & Planning at Sonoma State University
- Tina Landis - author of Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism
- Jiyoon A. - organizer with the La Riva 2020 campaign

Register at bit.ly/planet-not-profits

Facebook event https://www.facebook.com/events/343197286817995
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 26th, 2020 11:38 AM
