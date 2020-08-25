Meetup: Stories from the Community by Direct Action Everywhere

Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 11:44 PM

Everyone we meet has their own unique and incredible story and experience. While we are all united for animal liberation, we all have our own backgrounds and stories to share! Stories From The Community provides us a space for people in the DxE community to learn about and appreciate each other! We know you have a really fascinating pasts to share and we look forward to hearing them! 💚