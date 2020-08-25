From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Cancel Animal Ag: Demand a Moratorium
Animal abuse is rampant in California. Companies like Smithfield Foods are torturing animals, brewing disease inside filthy factory farms, and spreading COVID-19 among vulnerable slaughterhouse workers.
You would think that a progressive state like California would take action to address the dangers posed by animal agriculture. But no.
Instead, California has directly funded the expansion of Big Ag, including contributing two million dollars to the construction of a new slaughterhouse in Smithfield's supply chain, Yosemite Foods in Stockton.
We are demanding our government take a stand against Big Ag. We are calling on Governor Newsom to pass an immediate moratorium on new factory farms and slaughterhouses in the state, as a first step to banning them completely.
Join the action and help us make our demand heard!
We know this is an unusual protest. While we’d like to be sheltering in place- staying home and staying safe, we feel that it’s necessary to come out in person to communicate the urgency of this issue.
While we are taking these precautions, we still accept that there is some risk by being together in person right now. We know that no one can control anyone else to ensure they’re followed or followed flawlessly. Even so, please remember that the people most responsible for this pandemic would love for us to blame each other for individual infections. In truth, the pandemic is out of control because of irresponsibility of governments who have, for decades, refused to prioritize public health over profit, and who still neglect their responsibility to care for the vulnerable among us. While we’re taking action to demand a world where all animals are treated with dignity and respect, please do your best to protect one another given the risks we face.
WHERE: Old Rose Garden, 1300 L St, Sacramento, CA 95814
WHEN: Saturday, August 29th at 2pm.
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a 20 minute walk, as well as standing for around 30 minutes. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome as long as they are not sick or in a high risk group! If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
