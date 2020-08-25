



The East Bay Resistance organizes protests and actions for human rights and social justice. Their vision is to develop leaders and build power through their communities to drive systemic change, improve the quality of life for their families, and build the leadership capacity within the undermargenalized communities. Learn more at



This is a part of our solidarity speaker series that features activists and organizers from various local organizations helping to make the world a better place! Through these speaker events we aim to build more solidarity between organizations and causes, educate our community about different issues and groups, and expose other groups to the work we are doing.



*Please RSVP or message us for the Zoom meeting link!*



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at Dxe.io/conduct



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:



