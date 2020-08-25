Postal workers from APWU SF and the Mail Handlers as well as supporters of the US Post office rallied in San Francisco against the shutdown of postal sorting machines and the continued privatization of the public services that also threatens a democratic election.

On a national day of action to protect the US Post Office on August 25, 2020 postal workers from the APWU and Mail Handlers and supporters of the post office protested in San Francisco.They also demanding the resignation of Trump's appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.Over 40,000 postal workers have also been contaminated or quarantined and DeJoy has cutback on funding to allow overtime to deliver the mail.Workers discussed privatization, the shutdown of postal sorting machines and the dangers of fascism. Some workers also discussed the role of not only the Republicans but Democrats in the privatization of the post office.Additional media:Post Office Under Attack & Privatization With APWU SF Local 2 President Cynthia DatangelUS Mail Is Not For Sale! Stop Post Office Privatization Rally In Oakland, CAAPWU At Staples Protests Privatization of Post Office In SFPrivatization, Corruption,The Post Office & The Politicians With Author Peter ByrnThe husband of US Senator Dianne Feinstein has been selling post offices to his friends, cheap.Production of Labor Video Project