DeJoy Resign! SF Postal Workers/Supporters Of USPO Protest Privatization & Attacks
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 10:43 PM
Postal workers from APWU SF and the Mail Handlers as well as supporters of the US Post office rallied in San Francisco against the shutdown of postal sorting machines and the continued privatization of the public services that also threatens a democratic election.
The rally took place on August 25, 2020 as part of a national day of action to protect the post office.
sm_apwu_sf_i_stand_with_postal_workers_8-25-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
On a national day of action to protect the US Post Office on August 25, 2020 postal workers from the APWU and Mail Handlers and supporters of the post office protested in San Francisco.

They also demanding the resignation of Trump's appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Over 40,000 postal workers have also been contaminated or quarantined and DeJoy has cutback on funding to allow overtime to deliver the mail.

Workers discussed privatization, the shutdown of postal sorting machines and the dangers of fascism. Some workers also discussed the role of not only the Republicans but Democrats in the privatization of the post office.

Additional media:
Post Office Under Attack & Privatization With APWU SF Local 2 President Cynthia Datangel
https://youtu.be/NqrOexd841s

US Mail Is Not For Sale! Stop Post Office Privatization Rally In Oakland, CA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znsKOMGrPyE

APWU At Staples Protests Privatization of Post Office In SF
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBbf90dZRxA

Privatization, Corruption,The Post Office & The Politicians With Author Peter Byrn
https://youtu.be/BEjISBzAGCw

The husband of US Senator Dianne Feinstein has been selling post offices to his friends, cheap.
https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/going-postal/Content?oid=3713528

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/ACDdc3opsEQ
§SF Nurse Supported Protest
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 10:43 PM
sm_apwu_sf_nurse_40__get_drugs_from_mail.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A San Francisco nurse sign said 40% of the people get their drugs from the US Post Office. Nurses supported the action
https://youtu.be/ACDdc3opsEQ
§
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 10:43 PM
sm_apwu_alice_lindstrom_1970_strike_8-25-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Retired APWU SF member Alice Lindstrom had her sign from the 1970 wildcat postal strike. She said the same issues are still being struggled with today.
https://youtu.be/ACDdc3opsEQ
§Van With Slogans Against Pelosi
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 10:43 PM
sm_pelosi_van_protest.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A postal van had slogans on the side.
https://youtu.be/ACDdc3opsEQ
§US Post Office Not For Sale
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 10:43 PM
sm_apwu_sf_post_office_not_for_sale.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants protested the sell off of the US Post Office.
https://youtu.be/ACDdc3opsEQ
§The Daughter of APWU President With Banner
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 10:43 PM
sm_apwu_sf_girl_with_banner.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The daughter of the APWU SF president held the union banner.
https://youtu.be/ACDdc3opsEQ
§Trump Was Able To Get The Washington DC Post Office With Obama's Support
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 10:43 PM
trump_dc_hotel_post_office.jpg
Trump was able to get a special deal to get the Washinton DC main Post Office building which he turned into a hotel. This privatization was supported by former President Obama who also supported privatization. Senator Feinstein's husband Richard Blum had his company do sales of Post Offices with special deals for their cronies.
https://youtu.be/ACDdc3opsEQ
Please get the facts right!ConcernedWednesday Aug 26th, 2020 2:23 AM
