Protest Trump’s Nomination Speech – Trump/Pence Out Now!



Rally: Thursday, Aug. 27, 4 p.m., 24th and Mission (this is when Trump is accepting the nomination and Refuse Fascism is holding a protest outside the White House)



Day 1 of the Republican National Convention: Kimberly Guilfoyle went full throated Nazi, Charlie Kirk said Trump is the bodyguard of Western Civilization, Nikki Haley said America's not racist, Trump chanted "12 more years." That was just day 1. The Republican party is a fascist party. Spewing lies, conspiracy theories, and open calls to violence against everyone it brands as its enemies, the Trump/Pence regime will claim a divinely ordained “manifest destiny” to bludgeon into place their hateful program of white supremacy, misogyny, and xenophobia. The last four years are just the prelude to what they want to do.



Hell No! As Trump accepts the nomination of his fascist party from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday night, we must make our own declaration in the name of humanity, demanding:



Trump Pence Out Now!



We are speeding toward a showdown over the form of rule in this country. Will this regime be given a “mandate” to go all out for revenge? Will a president with his lunatic finger on the nuclear button be allowed to carry out even more fascist moves against the people of this country and the world?



Fully confronting what they are and what they are trying to become, we need to mobilize the people to take to the streets to drive them out. We must marshal the real power that we have, the power of mass non-violent protest of millions. We must let the world know that a force in this country is uniting, organizing, and preparing to struggle with all we’ve got, starting now and not stopping until this regime is gone from power.



A key step is to go all out for September 5 united nationwide protests demanding Trump/Pence out now! In the Bay Area, rally at the Embacardero, 12 noon, Sept. 5. (for more info see refusefascism.org)



This nightmare must end. The Trump Pence regime must go. In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America.



Stand up against Trump as he accepts the nomination:



Thursday August 27 #TrumpPenceOutNOW

4:00 pm Rally at 24th and Mission in San Francisco as Trump accepts Republican nomination Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 2:42 PM