Introductions 2020 will share artworks both online here: Root Division presents Introductions 2020, the 14th iteration of our annual juried exhibition. This exhibition has become one of the keystones of Root Division's exhibition programming offering exposure to 12 emerging artists and a chance for the public to view cutting edge local art production in the Bay Area.The Introductions exhibition responds to the need to highlight artists without gallery representation in the Bay Area. Artists are selected through a highly competitive juror review process of typically over 200 submissions based on the conceptual and formal strength of the work. The resulting exhibition includes diverse range of media and subject matter featuring video, installation, sculpture, photography and painting.Join our Zoom session for a tour of the gallery at 6-8PM, at the forthcoming link: https://rootdivision.org/exhibition-rd-gallery/introductions-2020 Introductions 2020 will share artworks both online here: https://rootdivisiontalk.wpcomstaging.com/ and in the gallery by appointment. For more event information: https://rootdivisiontalk.wpcomstaging.com/

