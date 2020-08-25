Root Division presents Introductions 2020, the 14th iteration of our annual juried exhibition. This exhibition has become one of the keystones of Root Division's exhibition programming offering exposure to 12 emerging artists and a chance for the public to view cutting edge local art production in the Bay Area.
The Introductions exhibition responds to the need to highlight artists without gallery representation in the Bay Area. Artists are selected through a highly competitive juror review process of typically over 200 submissions based on the conceptual and formal strength of the work. The resulting exhibition includes diverse range of media and subject matter featuring video, installation, sculpture, photography and painting.
Join our Zoom session for a tour of the gallery at 6-8PM, at the forthcoming link: https://rootdivision.org/exhibition-rd-gallery/introductions-2020
Introductions 2020 will share artworks both online here: https://rootdivisiontalk.wpcomstaging.com/ and in the gallery by appointment.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 9/12/2020
|Introductions 2020
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 12
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Root Division
|Location Details
|Online.
|
For more event information: https://rootdivisiontalk.wpcomstaging.com/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 11:47 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network