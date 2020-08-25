LaDoris Cordell Speaks at Save USPS Rally by Solidarity with Postal Workers

Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 4:29 AM

Movie one minute 34 seconds. On August 22, LaDoris Cordell was the invited speaker at a demonstration calling for the protection of the United States Postal Service. She spoke in Palo Alto, CA.





In this video the speaker says that the theft of mailboxes and ban on overtime were actions taken by Trump lackey General Postmaster Louis DeJoy and were timed to coincide with November third election and the expected deluge of mail-in ballots. Some quotes follow.



"This is blatant in-your-face voter suppression...but thanks to our vigilance We the People caught them in the act...We must continue to be ever vigilant...Let us protect our postal service workers, our collection boxes, and our mail-in ballots...we must put an end to this nightmare called the Trump administration."



LaDoris Cordell served as Independent Police Auditor for the City of San Jose from 2010 to 2015. She is well known for her social activism and for breaking race and gender barriers, and is a retired former Superior Court (CA) judge.