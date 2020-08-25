From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Traffic Stopping Protest and March to Save the USPS
On August 22, tens of thousands of people took action across America with a message – #SaveUSPS. In Palo Alto, a giant dragon blowup figure dominated the scene ... protesters dressed it as a postal worker and posed it at the entrance of the downtown post office.
Photos by Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
On August 22, tens of thousands of people took action across America to demand that elected officials get rid of Postmaster General DeJoy and provide immediate support for the Postal Service. They called for the stop and reversal of the mail slowdown policies introduced by DeJoy.
In Palo Alto colorful street theater ruled the hour. Protesters stopped traffic on the main street in front of the downtown post office, then marched down a side street to bring their demonstration to the attention of farmers market shoppers. Raging Grannies "defended" the post office with spatulas, wooden cooking spoons, and rolling pins. Protesters dressed a giant blow up dragon as a postal worker and posed it at the entrance of the post office. About one hundred people filled a block in the busy the downtown area.
