Traffic Stopping Protest and March to Save the USPS
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
On August 22, tens of thousands of people took action across America with a message – #SaveUSPS. In Palo Alto, a giant dragon blowup figure dominated the scene ... protesters dressed it as a postal worker and posed it at the entrance of the downtown post office.
sm_tvpodragonreigns.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
Photos by Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

On August 22, tens of thousands of people took action across America to demand that elected officials get rid of Postmaster General DeJoy and provide immediate support for the Postal Service. They called for the stop and reversal of the mail slowdown policies introduced by DeJoy.

In Palo Alto colorful street theater ruled the hour. Protesters stopped traffic on the main street in front of the downtown post office, then marched down a side street to bring their demonstration to the attention of farmers market shoppers. Raging Grannies "defended" the post office with spatulas, wooden cooking spoons, and rolling pins. Protesters dressed a giant blow up dragon as a postal worker and posed it at the entrance of the post office. About one hundred people filled a block in the busy the downtown area.
§into the streets
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
sm_tvpombwaleadsstreetaction.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§repurposed Bernie sign
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
sm_tvporepurposedbernie.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§march to farmers market--Stop Fascism!
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
sm_tvpotopfascism.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Don't Mess with USPS
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
sm_tvpokoku.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Even the dragon wore a mask
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
sm_tvepodragonmasked.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§this post office shows its historic roots
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
sm_tvpohistoric.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
Built in 1932
§waving from opposite side of the street
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
sm_tvpogoodtroublejennifer.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§great signs thanks to Raging Grannies
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
sm_tvpogrnsgoodsigns.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§More signs, more Grannies...and defense "weapons"
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
sm_tvpoallgrannies.jpeg
original image (4364x2257)
rolling pins and wooden cooking utensils
§Second from right ... speaker gets in the street too
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
sm_tvpo2koku.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
LaDoris Cordell, former judge and after that an Independent Police Auditor for the city of San Jose
§All along the block and down a side street too
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
sm_tvpodozens.jpg
original image (6016x2965)
§HONK
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
sm_tvpohonk.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§when protesters got out of the middle of the street...cars started up again
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
sm_tvpozoomycar.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§message
by R. Robertson
Tuesday Aug 25th, 2020 1:40 AM
sm_tvpotakestreets3.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
