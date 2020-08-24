top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Health, Housing & Public Services
Rolling Pin Squad Defends USPS in Palo Alto
by Roving Reporter
Monday Aug 24th, 2020 6:22 PM
On Saturday August 22 activists joined the public outcry to defend the US Post Office from Trump's attacks. They called for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign with rolling pins raised in symbolic defense saying, "The Postal Service needs America's help, and we must answer the call."
sm_indypostofficedragonbu.jpg
original image (1000x667)
Photos by Bob Ulius. Please credit the photographer.

On August 22, decades long voting rights activist Gail Sredanovic said, "We must defend the essential services provided by the U.S. Postal Service, including our ability to vote by mail. Today we are pushing back against the Trump administration's attacks in front of Palo Alto's historic downtown post office."

Members of the Raging Grannies Action League, founded in Palo Alto in 2001, wielded rolling pins and other kitchen implements and symbolically defended the post office on the steps of the building. The excitement they generated led protesters to join them in stopping traffic on Hamilton Ave in front of popular post office.

The action in Palo Alto, which drew over 100 demonstrators, was part of a nationwide mobilization at post offices across the country. Speaker LaDoris Cordell, former Independent Police Auditor for the city of San Jose, called on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign in the wake of mail slowdowns and demanded a full reversal of the changes he made including the return of all removed public mailboxes and sorting equipment.
§Stopping traffic
by Roving Reporter
Monday Aug 24th, 2020 6:22 PM
sm_indybaypotakestreetsbu.jpg
original image (1000x667)
§Drummer
by Roving Reporter
Monday Aug 24th, 2020 6:22 PM
sm_indypostofficedrummerbu.jpg
original image (667x1000)
In order to reduce the amount of smokey air intake, a drummer banged out the rhythm of response to chants. "When postal service is under attack, what do we do?" Boom Boom Boom Boom
§LaDoris Cordell, speaker
by Roving Reporter
Monday Aug 24th, 2020 6:22 PM
sm_screen_shot_2020-08-24_at_6.06.10_pm.jpg
original image (918x1414)
§On the scene
by Roving Reporter
Monday Aug 24th, 2020 6:22 PM
sm_indypostofficegrngroupbu.jpg
original image (1000x667)
Add Your Comments
