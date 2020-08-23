

UBER/DARA NO MORE GAMES-Benefits For The Drivers NOW & Prosecute UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi For Failure To Have Workers Comp



Press Conference At New UBER World Headquarters 1725 Third St SF





When:



Monday 8/24/2020 12:00 noon PM





Where:



UBER New World Headquarters

1725 Third St. (in Mission Bay)





San Francisco



Issues





AB5, which became law on January 1, 2020, required that UBER, Lyft and other gig services like Instacart, DoorDash, GrubHub, Amazon Flex, and Target-owned Shipt must properly classify their drivers as employees & pay for their disability, social security and workers compensation.



Despite the passage of AB5, UBER CEO millionaire Dara Khosrowshahi has refused to follow the law and is appealing it in the courts to stall his compliance.



They are also spending over $110 million on Proposition 22 to overturn AB5 in November.



The failure to pay their workers is not only costing the workers their necessary protections but also is cost shifing their costs to the public tax payer.

California is losing $7 billion+ a year from the brazen criminal malfeasance and fraud. The drivers, their families and the public are paying the costs of this criminality.



We demand that Dara and the other billionaires pay what they owe and that San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and California Attorney

General Xavier Becerra immediately criminally prosecute Dara Khosrowshahi and other corporate executives for failure to provide workers compensation

for the workers.

Failing to have workers' compensation coverage is a criminal offense. Section 3700.5 of the California Labor Code makes it a misdemeanor punishable by either a fine of not less than $10,000 or imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year, or both for failure to provide workers compensation.



No One Is Above The Law - Including UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi



Stop Bullying UBER/Lyft Drivers and The Public



Stop Ripping Off Drivers - Pay What You Owe



SF DA Chesa Boudin and CA Attorney General - Prosecute Dara and his cronies for failure to pay for Workers Compensation.



United Public Workers For Action

UPWA.info



(AIW) Alliance for Independent Workers

GiGsUP.org



United Front Committee For A Labor Party

