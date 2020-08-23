#AndStillIVote: The Incarcerated, Formerly Incarcerated & the Right to Vote in America
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/civilandhumanrights
Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/civilandhumanrights/posts/10156991216526157
Some incarcerated people and formerly incarcerated people have the right to vote. But too many states build barriers to their right to vote, stifling their re-entry to society. Advocates discuss how to overcome those barriers. #ANDSTILLIVOTE
ABOUT: #AndStillIVote campaign
https://andstillivote.org/
We are the future.
They cannot silence us.
Protect our right to vote.
The And Still I Vote call to action will work to stop efforts to silence our voices and empower our communities to act. It’s up to us to create a democracy where every eligible voter can cast a ballot and have it counted. Unless we act now, millions of Americans will be denied the right to vote this year. We won’t be silenced. Take action to protect our right to vote!
The #AndStillIVote campaign is powered by
The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday August 25
|Time
|2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Leadership Conf. on Civil & Human Rights
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 23rd, 2020 1:44 PM
