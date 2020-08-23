



Livestream:



Facebook post:



Some incarcerated people and formerly incarcerated people have the right to vote. But too many states build barriers to their right to vote, stifling their re-entry to society. Advocates discuss how to overcome those barriers. #ANDSTILLIVOTE



ABOUT: #AndStillIVote campaign



https://andstillivote.org/



We are the future.

They cannot silence us.

Protect our right to vote.



The And Still I Vote call to action will work to stop efforts to silence our voices and empower our communities to act. It’s up to us to create a democracy where every eligible voter can cast a ballot and have it counted. Unless we act now, millions of Americans will be denied the right to vote this year. We won’t be silenced. Take action to protect our right to vote!



The #AndStillIVote campaign is powered by

