Everyone Counts: Ensuring Every Community Can #GetCounted in the #2020Census
When: Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 @ 11 AM - noon
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/senatorbencardin/
Twitter post: https://twitter.com/CensusCounts/status/1296904978410463232
The U.S. Census is conducted only once every 10 years. Yet, it determines funding for a decade for about 300 census-guided federal programs, including public schools, school lunch programs, Medicare, Medi-Cal (Medicaid), SNAP, WIC, certain college scholarship programs, emergency 911 services including fire fighting budgets, and so much more.
There are only five weeks left of completing the 2020 Census until the newly imposed deadline of Sept. 30, 2020, because the previous end date of Oct. 31 was cut short by the current administration. Yet, only 64% of Americans have self-responded to the 2020 Census nationally.
Census worker door to door knocking is needed to get communities of color, rural communities, and the poor & homeless counted, but is a huge challenge in the COVID-19 pandemic. This could be the largest undercount in United States history — an undercount that will disproportionately impact vulnerable communities already underserved.
Join a panel discussion to discuss how we can all work together to make sure every community can #GetCounted in the #2020Census.
SPEAKERS:
--Beth Lynk, Director, Census Counts Campaign
of The Leadership Conference Education Fund
--Gloria Aparicio Blackwell, Maryland Latino Census Coalition
--Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD)
_______________________________________________________________
CENSUS: #2020Census #BeCounted
The 2020 Census is significant in the fight for political power for Black people,
Indigenous people, other people of color, and all oppressed people across the U.S.
The census determines essential funding of public schools, college scholarships,
Medicare, Medi-Cal, affordable housing, and so much more!
Have your household complete the 2020 Census here: https://my2020census.gov/
▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪
VOTE: #Vote2020 #VoterRegistration
Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
Check your current registration information & status at the same link.
______________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 8/27/2020
|Everyone Counts: Ensuring Every Community Can #GetCounted in the #2020Census
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday August 27
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Census Counts and others
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 23rd, 2020 1:03 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network