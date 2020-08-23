top
Everyone Counts: Ensuring Every Community Can #GetCounted in the #2020Census
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday August 27
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCensus Counts and others
Location Details
Online via livestream
Everyone Counts: Ensuring Every Community Can #GetCounted in the #2020Census

When: Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 @ 11 AM - noon

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/senatorbencardin/

Twitter post: https://twitter.com/CensusCounts/status/1296904978410463232

The U.S. Census is conducted only once every 10 years. Yet, it determines funding for a decade for about 300 census-guided federal programs, including public schools, school lunch programs, Medicare, Medi-Cal (Medicaid), SNAP, WIC, certain college scholarship programs, emergency 911 services including fire fighting budgets, and so much more.

There are only five weeks left of completing the 2020 Census until the newly imposed deadline of Sept. 30, 2020, because the previous end date of Oct. 31 was cut short by the current administration. Yet, only 64% of Americans have self-responded to the 2020 Census nationally.

Census worker door to door knocking is needed to get communities of color, rural communities, and the poor & homeless counted, but is a huge challenge in the COVID-19 pandemic. This could be the largest undercount in United States history — an undercount that will disproportionately impact vulnerable communities already underserved.

Join a panel discussion to discuss how we can all work together to make sure every community can #GetCounted in the #2020Census.

SPEAKERS:

--Beth Lynk, Director, Census Counts Campaign
of The Leadership Conference Education Fund

--Gloria Aparicio Blackwell, Maryland Latino Census Coalition

--Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD)
_______________________________________________________________

CENSUS: #2020Census #BeCounted

The 2020 Census is significant in the fight for political power for Black people,
Indigenous people, other people of color, and all oppressed people across the U.S.
The census determines essential funding of public schools, college scholarships,
Medicare, Medi-Cal, affordable housing, and so much more!

Have your household complete the 2020 Census here: https://my2020census.gov/

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

VOTE: #Vote2020 #VoterRegistration

Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

Check your current registration information & status at the same link.
______________________________________________________________
census_fight_undercount.jpg
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 23rd, 2020 1:03 PM
