WEBINAR: Fighting to Include Immigrants in COVID Relief and Defeating White Supremacy
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)
RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/covid-relief-for-immigrants-and-defeating-white-supremacy/
Congress is acting like they helped everyone cope with COVID-19. But that’s a lie. The Trump Administration has failed to respond to the pandemic and protect immigrants, and now Senator Mitch McConnell has sent the Senate home until mid September. They have decided to exclude undocumented immigrants in ALL of their COVID-19 relief packages.
That’s why United We Dream Action is taking action, we will not give up and we will continue to fight for relief for our communities. What can we do? We can pressure states, counties and cities across the nation to provide relief for our immigrant communities.
Join us for our upcoming webinar and learn how you can push your state/local governments to show up for immigrants and vulnerable communities. We will also share success stories from immigrant youth and orgs who won campaigns in their states and were successful in getting undocumented folks included in COVID relief packages.
Save your spot now and get ready to Fight Back!
Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant Rights
|Fighting to Include Immigrants in COVID Relief and Defeating White Supremacy webinar
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday August 26
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|United We Dream
|Juan Manuel: info [at] uwdaction.org
|Location Details
|Online
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 23rd, 2020 7:47 AM
