

U.S. Postal Service.



Monday, August 24 at 12:30 PM PT



Facebook livestream:



Website:



We are now calling for a season of sustained protest of the meanness, misery and mayhem caused by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has sat by and refused to pass a

full relief package, leaving millions to face hunger, evictions and growing poverty; leaving the US Postal Service to be ransacked by the current administration and leaving our democracy

in peril.



It has been nearly five months since this government took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are now facing the worst public health crisis in a century and an economic recession that rivals the Great Depression.Yet, McConnell called a Senate recess leaving millions to face evictions, hunger and sickness without the support of the federal government



Before the pandemic, there were already 140 million people who were poor or one emergency away from being poor. Now, 50 million unemployment claims have been filed since March and 20 million Americans face evictions in the days ahead, while at the same time US billionaires have increased their wealth by nearly $700 billion.



Additionally, the need to protect the U.S. Postal Service has never been more urgent. With millions of people planning to vote by mail, we need to ensure that our ballots arrive and are counted. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has done nothing to step up to defend the Postal Service, and by extension, our ability to vote in the most important election of our lifetimes.



We can’t rest until McConnell and his enablers stop playing politics with the lives of poor people, low wage workers, students and teachers. It’s clear now that McConnell is willing to sacrifice the safety of the poor, of low-wage workers, of teachers and even our children in his effort to continue an extremist agenda in tandem with the White House to block a full and just relief package; force schools to re-open even when it’s not safe to do so and orchestrate a slowdown of the US Postal Service to try and gain an advantage in November’s elections.



Forward together, not one step back!



COVID Pandemic Relief Needed Now!



The HEROES Act was passed by the House of Representatives in May, but Majority Leader McConnell has not allowed the bill to be taken up by the Senate.



The HEROES Act would grant a second round of $1200 stimulus checks including to noncitizens/immigrants who file yearly income taxes, extends the $600 weekly unemployment enhancement benefit through January 2021, has an eviction moratorium & emergency rent payment assistance, and allocates funds for safe, secure voting during COVID as well as US Postal Service funds.



The Senate HEALS Act does not extend the federal moratorium on evictions, has inadequate housing relief, would cut the unemployment enhancement down to $200, allocates enormous sums for the military, and has ZERO provisions for safe voting or the US Postal service.



Under Mitch McConnell’s leadership, Senate Republicans have proposed a bill that will leave citizens and states with fewer protections and funds.



CALL TO ACTION



Flood the phones of Majority Leader McConnell to demand a full and just relief package now!



PPC special phone calling link (esp. for those outside of Kentucky):



https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/moral-monday-mcconnell



The system will call your phone and patch you through.



PLEASE HAVE YOUR PHONE READY.



OR



317 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510



ph: (202) 224-2541



fax*: (202) 224-2499



general switch board: (202) 224-3121



*Anyone can send a faxed letter from any state. No need to be in Kentucky.



#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating People for a Movement that Votes



VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here:



Poor People's Campaign voting & 2020 Census #MORE page here:

