



NOTE: Masks and Social Distancing Required



Website:



When: Tuesday, Aug. 25th



Where: SF Bay Area & nationwide (events list keeps growing)



--SAN FRANCISCO: noon @ Fox Plaza, 1390 Market St Ste 107, San Francisco, CA 94102

(San Francisco APWU Informational Picket to Save the Postal Service)



--OAKLAND: 2 PM @ USPS, 1675 7th St Rm 236, Oakland, CA 94615



--EL SORBRANTE: 7 AM @ USPS, 535 Appian Way, El Sobrante, CA 94803



--SAN JOSE: noon @ San Jose Main Post Office & Sorting Center, 1750 Lundy Ave, SJ 95101



--SANTA CLARA: noon @ USPS, 1050 Kiely Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051



ALSO: Search for events by zip code at link below



https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/save-the-postal-service-aug-25-day-of-action



If you don't see an event near you yet, we welcome you to sign up to host a #SaveThePostOffice event in front of your local post office! If you sign up to host, you'll get access to a simple host guide and live webinars for training and support before Tuesday.

______________________________________________________________



#USMailNotForSale Day of Action



Postal workers have heroically worked through the Coronavirus pandemic, keeping the country connected and providing an economic lifeline to businesses and a means to necessities for many. But the crisis has decimated postal revenue, while costs have increased.



The Postal Service urgently needs a $25 billion appropriation from Congress to get through the crisis intact. The House of Representatives has approved $25 billion in postal funding, but the Senate has not approved the funding.



To make matters worse, President Trump’s handpicked Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy has used his first weeks in office to pursue an ideological cutting agenda that is slowing America’s mail and hurting businesses and families even further.



Previously on June 21, 2018, the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released a restructuring proposal for the federal government. The proposal, “Delivering Government Solutions in the 21st Century,” delivered misinformation without ever consulting the United States Postal Service (USPS).



If implemented, it would end regular mail and package services at one affordable price, delivered to all 157 million addresses six days a week – regardless of geographic location. The OMB proposal takes direct aim at the USPS under the guise of reforming and structuring for the 21st century.



The White House’s plan states, “Like many European nations the United States could privatize its postal operator.” The White House USPS Task Force Report, released on Dec. 4, outlines the first step of the OMB’s privatization proposal – restructuring the USPS to fatten it up for sale.



Selling the public Postal Service to private corporations is not in the public interest and would be nothing more than a raid by corporate pirates on our treasured public Postal Service.



IMMEDIATE DEMANDS



The movement for our public Postal Service has three immediate demands of our elected officials and of Postmaster General DeJoy:



--Provide at least $25 billion in immediate support for the Postal Service

--Stop the mail slowdown policies introduced by Postmaster General DeJoy

--Ensure public confidence in voting-by-mail by providing all necessary resources for the most timely delivery of election mail possible.

______________________________________________________________



ABOUT: USMailNotForSale.org and APWU & NACL



The US Mail Not for Sale is a worker-led campaign sponsored by the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) and the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC). The campaign brings together labor unions, elected officials, member organizations of A Grand Alliance to

Save Our Public Postal Service, community supporters and the public to fight plans to sell

the public Postal Service to the highest bidder.



______________________________________________________________



RALLY SAFETY DURING COVID-19



All event participants are expected to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and follow all local safety guidelines. Please remember that we are still in a pandemic and your health, and that of those around you, is very important. If you are part of an at-risk group, please do not attend an in-person event.



Individual hosts are responsible for compliance with their own local laws and event requirements (including orders limiting the sizes of events).



To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:



--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.

--Use hand sanitizer often.

--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

--Avoid touching surfaces.

--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades

--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.

--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

______________________________________________________________



VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here:

______________________________________________________________

Come join the #USMailNotForSale nationwide rallies on Tues Aug. 25 to support the postal workers of APWU & NALC. Public community members who care for the USPS are welcome and part of #SaveThePostOffice organizing. Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 22nd, 2020 7:36 PM